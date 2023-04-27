Associate Technician, blending

Job summary

We are looking for a self-motivated individual with strong team work skills to join the blending team of 8 other members. You will conduct blending laboratory operations, blending engine oil formulations, conduct associated tasks and accountabilities in support of product development projects for Castrol and bp businesses.

What does the day to day look like?

Manage, prioritize and undertake blending of engine oils/lubricants as requested by Product Development Technologists.

Be the point of contact for a team of development technologists to coordinate non-blending tasks, such as decanting, facilitating dispatch and booking in of raw materials and products to storage.

Manage storage of incoming raw materials, including stock control, QC and SDS’s

Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g. equipment calibration, raw material storage, equipment maintenance responsibilities

Submission of samples for testing both externally and internally

Co-ordinate/support training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending and raw material management

Arrange purchase of consumables and new laboratory equipment

Work closely with line manager and development technologists to ensure application of the best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSSE requirements.

Specific Quality accountabilities in support of several external accreditations.

Working with a team/teams of technologists to prioritise blending and other tasks ensuring that a timely delivery of requirements at a high quality is always achieved in support of team key performance indicators (KPI’s)

Negotiation skills are important when working with teams to manage conflicting priorities.

Due to the global nature of the business, interaction with diverse stakeholder groups in multiple countries is important.

Large focus on manual and often repetitive tasks, so self motivation is important

Use of digital systems and processes.

Working as a team to manage workload, improve ways of working, processes and systems.

Involvement in global projects in relation to blending and laboratory management as a multifunctional team (Agile practices can be used).

What do we want to see from you!

Essential Experience & Job Requirements

GCSEs or equivalent in the sciences or related subject areas

Able to demonstrate a collaborative team approach to working.

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills to a diverse set of stakeholders.

Laboratory experience including accurate working/attention to detail, stock/inventory control, and knowledge of safe working practices are critical.

Sound computer skills, Microsoft applications

English fluency, written and oral.

Desirable Experience

A levels/Higher education in Chemistry or related technical subject area

Small scale manufacturing/laboratory scale production

Forklift truck license

Analytical, scientific or mechanical testing experience

Basic knowledge of lubricant/engine oil products, their composition, manufacture and application

Basic understanding of the engine oil or similar business would be useful.

Data analysis and manipulation using MS excel, VBA/Macros

​​​​​

