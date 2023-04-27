Associate Technician, blending

We are looking for a self-motivated individual with strong team work skills to join the blending team of 8 other members. You will conduct blending laboratory operations, blending engine oil formulations, conduct associated tasks and accountabilities in support of product development projects for Castrol and bp businesses.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
We are looking for a self-motivated individual with strong team work skills to join the blending team of 8 other members. You will conduct blending laboratory operations, blending engine oil formulations, conduct associated tasks and accountabilities in support of product development projects for Castrol and bp businesses.