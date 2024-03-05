Associate Technologist, Analytical

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



To provide analytical testing expertise and services to the whole of bp to support research, product development, product deployment and blend plant activities.

To assist in the development of technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.

This is an operational analytical role in a team of technical specialists responsible for the fast, efficient, and accurate analysis of samples.

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours.

Undertake analysis of lubricants, additives and greases using a wide range of analytical techniques according to international standards and local procedures to generate fast turnaround, high quality and accurate results. Take full responsibility to support grease core test.

Take ownership of the test workload - prioritize and batch tests as necessary, requiring an awareness of customer and business requirements. Flexibility of response to changing priorities is key.

Responsible for the daily running of complex lab equipment and apparatus, including setup, calibration, quality checks and basic problem solving. Maintain equipment operation log based on quality management required.

Manage incoming samples and test reagents in a safe and compliant way.

Actively contribute to the running of the team and the analytical department, for example booking in/out and progressing samples between areas. Proactively assist colleagues as required.

Act as contact window person for grease relevant test service, also work closely with other colleagues and the departmental technologists to achieve optimum performance and output.

Help identify and implement opportunities for continuous improvement and efficiency gains.

Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific discipline) and at least 2 years equivalent formal laboratory experience from industrial in necessary.

Strong HSSE mindset and previous experience of working in a laboratory environment.

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong team player.

Proven track record of attention to detail and generation of accurate test data

Experience of analytical techniques and requirements for the product area (lubricants, additives, grease etc) is great advantage.

Good communication skill in required. Effective English reading is required, good written and oral expression in English is a plus.

Experience with quality management such as ISO 9001 is an advantage.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

