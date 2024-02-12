This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key in making this a reality.We have a vacancy within this community for an Associate Technologist in the Analytical Core Test team that performs high throughput, fast, high quality, bespoke analysis to support stakeholders and the wider bp business.To provide analytical testing expertise and services to the whole of bp to support research, product development, product deployment, motorsport and blend plant activities.To assist in the development of technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.This is an operational analytical role in a team of technical specialists responsible for the fast, efficient and accurate analysis of samples.



Job Description:

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours

Undertake analysis of lubricants and additives using a wide range of analytical techniques to international standards and local procedures in order to generate high quality, accurate results.

Take ownership of your test workload - prioritise and batch tests as necessary, gain an awareness of customer and business requirements. Flexibility of response to changing priorities is a key requirement.

Responsible for the daily running of complex lab equipment and apparatus, including setup, calibration, quality checks and basic problem solving

Actively contribute to the efficient running of the team and wider activities, for example booking in/out and progressing samples between areas.

Proactively assisting colleagues as required, working closely with the Departmental Technologists to achieve optimum performance and efficiency.

Help identify and implement opportunities for continuous improvement and efficiency gains

Job holder requirements

Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific discipline) or equivalent laboratory experience.

Self-starter with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong team player.

Proven track record of attention to detail and generation of accurate test data.

Experience of analytical testing of lubricants, additives, coolants, electric vehicle fluids would be an advantage.

Strong HSSE mindset and previous experience of working in a laboratory environment.

Experience of working in agile teams.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Skills:

