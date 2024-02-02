Assurance Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Responsible for managing a team accountable for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.



Role Synopsis

The Risk and Assurance Team promotes an ethical culture and effective compliance risk management across bp. The team forms part of the second line of defence in bp’s system of internal controls and specializes in the day-to-day oversight of business E&C risk management in support of bp’s E&C programme, as well as conducts planned and structured assurance of E&C risks and programmatic activities across bp.

Assurance Managers from the Assurance Team conduct planned, structured, and day-to-day assurance of the E&C programmes. The team works closely with other E&C teams and the E&C community to partner throughout its assurance activities. Through its independent lens, the team identifies collective insights shared with E&C, ECLs and business leaders to develop continuous improvement of E&C risk management.

Key Accountabilities

Plan and executes structured E&C assurance reviews for the key E&C risks identified for bp operated businesses, and non-operated joint ventures.

Assist with understanding the E&C risk landscape across bp with planning, conducting, and reporting planned E&C reviews and developing E&C risk profiles for bp’s entities.

Establish a collaborative network with relevant business stakeholders to act as a trusted advisor on ethics and compliance matters.

Assist with developing key metrics and data analytics with data standardization and correlation among multiple data sets (experience with Power BI and Excel strongly preferred), to identify key trends and potential hot spots to manage E&C risk.

Maintain awareness of standard processes and regulatory developments in E&C.

Understanding of the monitoring, analytics, and reporting tools used by compliance organizations in highly regulated areas.

Innovative, creative, and inquisitive, with excellent analytical, technical, reporting, and computing skills.

Self-starter with sophisticated technical knowledge/experience and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, or Finance

Qualified CA / MBA preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Excellent communication and customer management skills.

10+ years of hands-on experience carrying out assurance/compliance audits in complex, fast-paced environments preferably in Big 4

Ability to influence business customers on compliance risks.

Be able to write assurance reports applying smart brevity, and succinct thoughts.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Certifications in ethics and compliance in management of risk is a plus.

Ability to build and apply visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}



