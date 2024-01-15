Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Assurance Manager

In this role You will:

Plan and complete Ethics & Compliance (E&C) assurance reviews for key E&C risks identified in bp-operated businesses and non-operated joint ventures.

Assist in understanding the E&C risk landscape across bp by planning, conducting, and reporting on scheduled E&C reviews. Develop E&C risk profiles for various entities within bp.

Establish a collaborative network with relevant business partners, serving as a trusted advisor on ethics and compliance matters.

Assist in developing key metrics and conducting data analytics, using tools like Power BI and Excel (strongly preferred). Standardize and correlate data among multiple sets to identify key trends and potential hot spots, contributing to effective E&C risk management.

Maintain awareness of standard methodologies and regulatory developments in E&C to ensure bp remains aligned with industry standards and regulations.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Proficiency in English

Hands-on experience conducting assurance/compliance audits in dynamic, complex environments, preferably with a background in Big 4

Be able to write assurance reports using smart brevity, and succinct thoughts.

Possess an understanding of monitoring, analytics, and reporting tools used in highly regulated areas by compliance organizations.

Excel in communication and partner management, showcasing the ability to influence business partners on compliance risks.

Deliver value swiftly with meticulous attention to detail and a pragmatic approach and swift execution without compromising attention to detail.

Demonstrate innovation, creativity, and inquisitiveness, coupled with excellent analytical, technical, reporting, and computing skills.

Operate as a self-starter with sophisticated technical knowledge and experience, exercising a high degree of autonomy through effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving, and planning skills.

Certifications in audit, ethics and compliance in management of risk is a plus.

Ability to build and use visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI is a nice to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.