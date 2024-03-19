Job summary

Join our GBS Control and Planning Team to support and enhance a robust control culture and mentality across one of the GBS functions; ensure effective process controls are in place, lead or support delivering of sophisticated digital tools, to significantly enhance are control and risk management effectiveness and efficiency

The role is based in either our Budapest or Pune or Kuala Lumpur office.

Join our Control and Planning Team and advance your career as an

Assurance Manager

(Fixed-Term, appr. 2 years)

In this role You will:

Develop deep understanding and expertise of the GBS and functional strategy, identifying and managing key risks

Enhance second line of defense assurance and monitoring processes, including continuous monitoring through data analytics

Develop and lead monthly or quarterly functional control and risk governance boards

Design and lead assurance reviews for high-risk activities within a specific GBS function

Engage with senior GBS and wider BP partners, on various risk and control matters

Manage risk and control issues as they arise, engaging Assurance Managers and business Heads of Control as necessary

Support functional teams during Incident Management process, ensuring adequate coaching and advice

Lead control transformation projects as required

Coordinate risk management consolidation for given function, as part of GBS wide risk management review

Lead the global due diligence process for functions and business entities where required

Manage relationship with internal and external audit where required

Supervise activity transition and transformation projects across specific function or region, identifying risks and working with operational teams to mitigate as required.

What You will need to be successful:

Experienced finance professional with deep technical controls, risk expertise and applied content knowledge

Proven ability in identifying, assessing risks and formulating appropriate internal controls and/or mitigations to control and minimize risk

Demonstrate a strong understanding of control processes and be able to exercise sound technical judgment

Expertise in operating a three or four lines of defense controls environment

Transformation and digital mentality

Strong communication and influencing skills - Fluency in English

Solid understanding of project management delivery

Strong evidence of performance delivery

Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

A company culture where we respect our teams with varied strengths and are proud of our achievements

A healthy work-life balance

bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allow our employees to reach their full potential.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



