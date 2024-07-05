Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Assurance Manager

Assurance Manager

Assurance Manager

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ082424
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s process operation and transformation organization.  We operate a global delivery model consisting of bp owned and operated centers worldwide. GBS improves value by standardizing, modernizing and digitizing activities and driving commercial value, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and delivering excellence. 

The GBS Assurance Lead is a senior advisory role, supporting and improving a robust control culture and approach across one of the GBS functions; ensuring effective strategy controls are in place, leading or supporting delivering of sophisticated digital tools, to significantly enhance are control and risk management effectiveness and efficiency.

Key Accountabilities

  • Develop deep understanding and expertise of the GBS and functional strategy, identifying and handling key risks!
  • Enhance second line of defense assurance and monitoring processes, including continuous monitoring through data analytics
  • Develop and lead monthly or quarterly functional control and risk governance boards
  • Design and lead assurance reviews for high-risk activities within a specific GBS function
  • Engagement with senior GBS and wider BP partners, on various risk and control matters!
  • Handle risk and control issues as they arise, engaging Assurance Managers and business Heads of Control as vital
  • Support functional teams during Incident Management process, ensuring adequate mentor and advice
  • Lead control transformation projects as the need arises
  • Coordinate risk management consolidation for given function, as part of GBS wide risk management review
  • Own the global due diligence process for functions and business entities where required.
  • Coordinate activity transition and transformation projects across specific function or region, identifying risks and working with operational teams to mitigate as the need arises.!

Qualification, Experience and Competencies

  • Authority in finance with deep controls, risk expertise and applied content knowledge
  • Shown ability in identifying, assessing risks and formulating appropriate internal controls and/or mitigations to control and  minimize risk
  • Demonstrate a strong understanding of control processes and be able to exercise sound technical judgment
  • Expertise in operating a three or four lines of defense controls environment
  • Transformation and digital mentality
  • Strong communication and influencing skills
  • Solid understanding of project management delivery
  • Strong evidence of performance delivery


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp