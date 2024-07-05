Assurance Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s process operation and transformation organization. We operate a global delivery model consisting of bp owned and operated centers worldwide. GBS improves value by standardizing, modernizing and digitizing activities and driving commercial value, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and delivering excellence.

The GBS Assurance Lead is a senior advisory role, supporting and improving a robust control culture and approach across one of the GBS functions; ensuring effective strategy controls are in place, leading or supporting delivering of sophisticated digital tools, to significantly enhance are control and risk management effectiveness and efficiency.

Key Accountabilities

Develop deep understanding and expertise of the GBS and functional strategy, identifying and handling key risks!

Enhance second line of defense assurance and monitoring processes, including continuous monitoring through data analytics

Develop and lead monthly or quarterly functional control and risk governance boards

Design and lead assurance reviews for high-risk activities within a specific GBS function

Engagement with senior GBS and wider BP partners, on various risk and control matters!

Handle risk and control issues as they arise, engaging Assurance Managers and business Heads of Control as vital

Support functional teams during Incident Management process, ensuring adequate mentor and advice

Lead control transformation projects as the need arises

Coordinate risk management consolidation for given function, as part of GBS wide risk management review

Own the global due diligence process for functions and business entities where required.

Coordinate activity transition and transformation projects across specific function or region, identifying risks and working with operational teams to mitigate as the need arises.!

Qualification, Experience and Competencies

Authority in finance with deep controls, risk expertise and applied content knowledge

Shown ability in identifying, assessing risks and formulating appropriate internal controls and/or mitigations to control and minimize risk

Demonstrate a strong understanding of control processes and be able to exercise sound technical judgment

Expertise in operating a three or four lines of defense controls environment

Transformation and digital mentality

Strong communication and influencing skills

Solid understanding of project management delivery

Strong evidence of performance delivery



