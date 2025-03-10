Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of E&C Assurance Team (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

The E&C Assurance Team promotes an ethical culture and effective compliance risk management across bp. The team forms part of the second line of defence in bp’s system of internal controls and specializes in the day-to-day oversight of business E&C assurance management in support of bp’s E&C programme across bp.

Join our E&C Assurance Team and and advance your career as an

ASSURANCE MANAGER

Assurance Managers from the Assurance Team conduct planned, structured, and day-to-day assurance of the E&C programmes and activities across bp. The team works closely with other E&C teams and the E&C community to partner throughout its assurance activities. Through its independent lens, the team identifies collective insights shared with E&C, ECLs and business leaders to foster continuous improvement of E&C risk management. This role is critical to bp’s management of significant compliance, reputational and financial risks.

In this role you will:

Plan and complete E&C assurance reviews for the key E&C risks identified for bp operated businesses, and non-operated joint ventures.

Assist with understanding the E&C risk landscape across bp with planning, conducting, and reporting planned E&C reviews and developing E&C risk profiles for bp’s entities.

Establish a collaborative network with relevant business stakeholders to act as a trusted advisor on ethics and compliance matters.

Develop data analytics with data standardization and correlation among multiple data sets (experience with Power BI and Excel strongly preferred), to identify key trends and potential hot spots to manage E&C risk.

Maintain awareness of standard processes and regulatory developments in E&C.

­Enhance the execution of E&C’s assurance accountabilities.

Further support E&C’s position as a trusted advisor to bp’s entities

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, or Finance

Proficiency in English language

10+ years of hands-on experience carrying out assurance/compliance audits in complex, fast-paced environments preferably in Big 4

Be able to write assurance reports applying smart brevity, and succinct thoughts.

Understanding of the monitoring, analytics, and reporting tools used by compliance organizations in highly regulated areas.

Excellent communication and customer management skills. Ability to influence business partners on compliance risks.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Innovative, creative, and inquisitive, with excellent analytical, technical, reporting, and computing skills.

Self-starter with sophisticated technical knowledge/experience and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.

Certifications in ethics and compliance in management of risk is a plus.

Ability to build and apply visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI is desirable

Prior experience in Digital Ethics, Artificial Intelligence and IT audit is desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.