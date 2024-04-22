Assurance Manager (Risk)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s process operation and transformation organization. We operate a global delivery model consisting of bp owned and operated centers worldwide. GBS enhances value by standardizing, modernizing and digitizing activities and driving commercial value, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and delivering operational excellence.

GBS is organized in a functional model consisting of Finance, Customer, Procurement, Control and Planning, People and Culture Services and Digital Solutions. This structure enables a highly efficient operating model, fully integrated with our partners, with streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well ensuring transformation is delivered at pace and in a controlled way.

The GBS Assurance Manager is a senior advisory role, supporting and enhancing a robust control culture and mindset across one of the GBS functions; ensuring effective process controls are in place, leading or supporting delivering of sophisticated digital tools, to significantly enhance are control and risk management effectiveness and efficiency.

As bp reinvents itself we’re seeing a period of significant change, with a new organisation in place to support delivery of our different strategic goals. We’re also transforming our processes and systems, to be globally standardised, as far as possible. Ensuring we maintain, transform and enhance our control environment.

Key Accountabilities

Develop deep understanding and expertise of the GBS and functional strategy, identifying and managing key risks

Enhance second line of defense assurance and monitoring processes, including continuous monitoring through data analytics

Develop and lead monthly or quarterly functional control and risk governance boards

Design and lead assurance reviews for high-risk activities within a specific GBS function

Engagement with senior GBS and wider BP stakeholders, on various risk and control matters

Manage risk and control issues as they arise, engaging Assurance Managers and business Heads of Control as necessary

Support functional teams during Incident Management process, ensuring adequate coaching and advice

Lead control transformation projects as required

Oversee risk management consolidation for given function, as part of GBS wide risk management review

Lead the global due diligence process for functions and business entities where required

Manage relationship with internal and external audit where required

Oversee activity transition and transformation projects across specific function or region, identifying risks and working with operational teams to mitigate as required.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies

Experienced finance professional with deep technical controls, risk expertise and applied content knowledge

Proven ability in identifying, assessing risks and formulating appropriate internal controls and/or mitigations to control and minimize risk

Demonstrate a strong understanding of control processes and be able to exercise sound technical judgment

Expertise in operating a three or four lines of defense controls environment

Transformation and digital mindset

Strong communication and influencing skills

Solid understanding of project management delivery

Strong evidence of performance delivery

Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Audit Internal Controls, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Financial accounting and reporting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.