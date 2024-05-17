Assurance Manager (Risk)

Entity:Finance
GBS is organized in a functional model consisting of Finance, Customer, Procurement, Control and Planning, People and Culture Services and Digital Solutions. This structure enables a highly efficient operating model, fully integrated with our partners, with streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well ensuring transformation is delivered at pace and in a controlled way.
The GBS Assurance Manager is a senior advisory role, supporting and enhancing a robust control culture and mindset across one of the GBS functions; ensuring effective process controls are in place, leading or supporting delivering of sophisticated digital tools, to significantly enhance are control and risk management effectiveness and efficiency.
As bp reinvents itself we’re seeing a period of significant change, with a new organisation in place to support delivery of our different strategic goals. We’re also transforming our processes and systems, to be globally standardised, as far as possible. Ensuring we maintain, transform and enhance our control environment.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Internal Audit Controls, Internal Controls, Risk Management
