Assurance Manager (Risk)

GBS is organized in a functional model consisting of Finance, Customer, Procurement, Control and Planning, People and Culture Services and Digital Solutions. This structure enables a highly efficient operating model, fully integrated with our partners, with streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well ensuring transformation is delivered at pace and in a controlled way.

The GBS Assurance Manager is a senior advisory role, supporting and enhancing a robust control culture and mindset across one of the GBS functions; ensuring effective process controls are in place, leading or supporting delivering of sophisticated digital tools, to significantly enhance are control and risk management effectiveness and efficiency.

As bp reinvents itself we’re seeing a period of significant change, with a new organisation in place to support delivery of our different strategic goals. We’re also transforming our processes and systems, to be globally standardised, as far as possible. Ensuring we maintain, transform and enhance our control environment.

Key Accountabilities

Develop deep understanding and expertise of the GBS and functional strategy, identifying and managing key risks.

Enhance second line of defense assurance and monitoring processes, including continuous monitoring through data analytics.

Develop and lead monthly or quarterly functional control and risk governance boards.

Design and lead assurance reviews for high-risk activities within a specific GBS function.

Engagement with senior GBS and wider BP stakeholders, on various risk and control matters.

Manage risk and control issues as they arise, engaging Assurance Managers and business Heads of Control as necessary.

Support functional teams during Incident Management process, ensuring adequate coaching and advice.

Lead control transformation projects as required.

Oversee risk management consolidation for given function, as part of GBS wide risk management review.

Lead the global due diligence process for functions and business entities where required.

Manage relationship with internal and external audit where required.

Oversee activity transition and transformation projects across specific function or region, identifying risks and working with operational teams to mitigate as required.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies

Experienced finance professional with deep technical controls, risk expertise and applied content knowledge.

Proven ability in identifying, assessing risks and formulating appropriate internal controls and/or mitigations to control and minimize risk.

Demonstrate a strong understanding of control processes and be able to exercise sound technical judgment.

Expertise in operating a three or four lines of defense controls environment.

Transformation and digital mindset.

Strong communication and influencing skills.

Solid understanding of project management delivery.

Strong evidence of performance delivery.

Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.