Audit Coordinator

Audit team is responsible to manage Government (PSA/ GPRM) audits, partners audits & external auditors requests through providing evidence/reports and responding to information requests, hosting partner audits, coordinate requests among different functions, work on and negotiate draft reports to minimize audit exceptions reflected in final issued audit reports, attend kick off and closing meetings. The aim of the position is to support the team with accounting and reporting services, help to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems. The job holder will be responsible for conducting audits as part of a team to identify and provide assurance on the effectiveness of the internal control environment to minimise BP's risk effects, whilst supporting continuous improvement activities.

Finance



Finance Group



Join our Finance Accounting, Reporting and Control (Audit) Team and advance your career as an

Accounting Coordinator

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Support business initiatives, including optimizing partner and government cost recovery, reducing working capital and increasing cash flow.

Support in managing government and partner audits properly, communicating with different functions to solve issues and implementing bp ARC (Accounting, Reporting and Controls) priorities through increasing cost recovery.

Understand the challenges of audits and how to respond to different situations, building a good relationship and right connections with all relevant stakeholders.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting / Finance or equivalent 5+ years of experience.

Fluency in English and Arabic

In-depth knowledge of accounting and financial statements, skilled in negotiation, process controls and analytics.

Evidence of ability to work across teams and cultures and interface well, at all levels is essential

Evidence of working with minimal supervision, and managing multiple activities to deliver against timelines

Strong track record of building strong internal and external business relationships.

Ability to manage and prioritize workload to ensure appropriate controls while driving forward critical initiatives.

A self-starter with a strong team focus.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.