Audit Coordinator (ampm)

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Audit Group



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Audit Coordinator works on bp Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) retail store audits including scheduling, pre-audit data gathering, hosting of visiting auditors, post audit reviews, response and resolution to closeout. The role requires strong analytical, teamwork and communication skills. Being able to review, understand and identify bp’s operating practices and contracts is the basis for this role. This position will cover a territory of 30-50 ampm retail stores located in the California Bay area.

Travel extensively to retail stores to coordinate, organize and perform routine audits.

Gather data at the site to summarize and perform analytics.

Review all category posting history between audits looking for anomalies, unusual trends, problematic areas/issues.

Prepare detailed audit reports and analysis

Coach Managers and site team in inventory control processes.

Work with site team to understand underlying root cause of different issues, anomalies, and use past experience and expertise to apply knowledge on a case-by-case basis to identify the problem to resolve the issue found.

Using expertise and analytical ability will work through the possible cause of a problem, performing reconciliations, tie outs, inspection of documents, misaligned stock counts, etc to determine problems and work with the site team to resolve.

Communicate clear accurate results and any issues or areas of opportunity to Operations as well as the store manager.

Escalates system-wide issues causing variance or blockers and see them through resolution

Assist with new accounting procedures and implementation in the field.

Assist in distribution of materials to stores such as signage, decals, etc.

Inspect building and all property for hazards and safety issues using past experience and judgement.

Enforce company policies on security of assets.

Retail Management Experience

Minimum 5 years’ industry experience with an understanding of accounting or store management operations

Must have strong organizational and teamwork skills plus ability to focus on detailed issues

Analytical and problem-solving skills of complex issues

Forward thinking with regards to new digital tools and processes for efficiency

Meets customer needs by ensuring a deep understanding of the expected service and delivering to that expectation

Exhibits strong communications (verbal and written) skills capable of managing a variety of assignments to tight timelines (multi-tasking)

Operational knowledge of PDI with emphasis of the allocations function.

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel

Up to 80% travel is required for this position (20-40% overnight).

Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories.

Understand the skills required at the store management level with the ability to optimize sales

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay (Base)?. $74-$137K *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



