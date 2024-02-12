Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Innovation & Engineering function and advance your career as a

Audit Technology Engineer

This role is a senior member of the I&E Operational Risk, user Developed Application team, providing support to bp’s trading & shipping business. User Developed Application (UDA) refers to any application developed or maintained by an end user. These applications are either :

developed using Microsoft Office software, such as Excel, Access or Power BI, but may involve the use of programming languages such as Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) and/or Python,

developed under the Citizens Developer concept using platforms such as Dataiku or Salesforce or

developed using other integrated development environments (IDEs) such as Jupyter.

UDAs may pose significant risk to the operational and/or financial control environment, and therefore need to be identified, validated and maintained in a controlled manner. As a member of this team, you will use your testing skills to audit new and existing UDAs and ensure they are compliant with the defined UDA control process.

In this role You will:

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.



We have the following requirements:

5 or more years of application testing experience

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Intermediate to Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform applications (Power BI, Power Apps)

Experience in Python and Visual Basics for Applications (VBA)

Very High attention to detail as this role involves auditing applications for design deficiencies

Experience working within Finance and an understanding of the impact of Financial applications containing design deficiencies

Experience working within a trading environment

The ability to engage, influence and decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand

Continuous learning and improvement attitude(for themselves and others) and the ability to work autonomously

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Desirable Experience:

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT-led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



