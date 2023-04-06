Auditor - Digital

Job summary

Do you want to make a difference to the management of significant risks in BP? Are you looking to apply your digital work experience in new areas?



The Auditor role can help you achieve such goals and principally involves being a team member on a variety of audits across different bp entities, with a particular focus on digital and cyber security. The role also presents opportunities to contribute to other activities related to the continuous improvement of the Internal Audit function.

Internal Audit’s vision is to “enable bp's integrated energy company transition through our objective insights and advice”. We do this through:

a programme of around 200 audits per year that consider the management of BP’s significant risks;

working with management to develop ways to better manage risk;

engaging with various bp entities to develop working relationships; and

reporting our results, insights and agreed actions to leadership.

cyber security risk management including automation system security in production assets

development, deployment and maintenance of digital products and platforms

processes and controls in the delivery of digital services

compliance with regulations

emerging technology risks

We are a global and diverse team of around 130 people, based predominantly in Sunbury and Houston.The key areas of focus for digital audit include the following risk areas:The role represents an excellent opportunity for you to develop industry-leading internal audit skills, learn new technology, and improve risk management in BP, while broadening your knowledge and understanding of bp’s businesses and operation.The role is open to individuals with IT or risk management experience. In-house training will be provided for you to develop auditing, business and leadership skills.

Key Accountabilities



As an audit team member the Auditor will:

Conduct audit work with rigour in line with Internal Audit’s methodology;

Apply experience and subject matter expertise to audits;

Support the Audit Lead and other team members as required to ensure effective and timely audit delivery;

Development and delivery of learning & development activities;

Continuous improvements of digital audit tools including testing framework and use of data analytics

Continuing to enhance Internal Audit’s methodology for key digital and cyber security risks.

The ability to learn quickly and identify key risks and controls in new areas of audit;

Role modelling conformance with the bp requirements, upholding Who We Are and in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Contributing to HSSE management, Ethics & Compliance and other management activities within Internal Audit.

The ability to collaborate with internal/external stakeholders and manage relationships at different levels;

Relevant IT risk and control experience (either in business, audit, or consulting roles) within bp, a similar company or within a relevant professional services organization

Knowledge and understanding of current and emerging IT risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities and mitigations

Audit experience including IT general controls, IT service management, infrastructure, cyber security and regulatory compliance

Strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to land challenging messages.

Desirable criteria Working experience in digital/IT environments

The ability to learn quickly and identify key risks and controls in unfamiliar business environments;

The ability to navigate the organisation with tact and manage relationships at different levels;

The ability to work independently and manage uncertainty

Experience in managing relationships with senior business stakeholders;

The willingness to deliver challenging messages with courage Essential Education Educated to degree level or equivalent experience

An externally recognised IT accreditation (e.g. CISSP, CISA, ITIL, PMP or an MSc in Information Security or related discipline) Additional information The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25% but may be more or less depending on individual circumstances.

Internal Audit operates on a principle of nine rounds of fieldwork per year and auditors are able to plan and prepare for their audit travel several months in advance.

In addition to audit accountabilities, the Auditor will lead or contribute to other functional activities within Internal Audit, such as:

x