Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Summary:

The Auditor role can help you achieve such goals and principally involves being a team member on a variety of audits across different bp entities, with a particular focus on financial and commercial finance areas. The role also presents opportunities to contribute to other activities related to the continuous improvement of the Internal Audit function.Internal Audit’s vision is to “enable bp's integrated energy company transition through our objective insights and advice”. We do this through:• a programme of around 130 audits per year that consider the management of BP’s significant risks;• working with management to develop ways to better manage risk;• engaging with various bp entities to develop working relationships; and• reporting our results, insights and agreed actions to leadership.We are a global and diverse team of around 130 people, based predominantly in Sunbury and Houston.The key areas of focus for digital audit include the following risk areas:• Financial Reporting (including Sox) – accounting processes and reporting as well as application of accounting policies and external reporting.• Commercial Finance – credit, cash forecasting, pricing, investment management, joint venture billing and planning and performance management.• Procurement – materials and inventory, sourcing, procure-to-pay and supplier performance management.• Business Regulations - Anti-bribery & corruption (AB&C) and anti-money laundering (AML), counter party due diligence (CDD), competition law and compliance with international trade regulations.The role represents an excellent opportunity for you to develop industry-leading internal audit skills (including use of ‘data analytics’, improve risk management in BP, while broadening your knowledge and understanding of bp’s businesses and operation.The role is open to individuals with finance risk management experience. In-house training will be provided for you to develop auditing, business and leadership skills.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

As an audit team member the Auditor will:

Conduct audit work with rigour in line with Internal Audit’s methodology

Apply experience and subject matter expertise to audits

Support the Audit Lead and other team members as required to ensure effective and timely audit delivery

Lead elements of audits and occasionally lead audit teams to deliver impactful insights

Provide coaching to other team members

Engage with business stakeholders professionally and sensitively, and act as an ambassador for Internal Audit

Other Accountabilities – non-audit work:

In addition to audit accountabilities, the Auditor will lead or contribute to other functional activities within Internal Audit, such as:

Development and delivery of learning & development activities

Support IA’s evolution through participating in continuous improvement and change programmes

Continuing to enhance Internal Audit’s methodology for key financial risks

Supporting the assessment and reporting on the internal control environment for key risk areas for the purposes of executive and board reporting

Planning for future years’ audit programmes

Expected behaviours:

The ability to learn quickly and identify key risks and controls in new areas of audit

Role modelling conformance with the bp requirements, upholding Who We Are and in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Contributing to HSSE management, Ethics & Compliance and other management activities within Internal Audit

The ability to collaborate with internal/external stakeholders and manage relationships at different levels

Essential education:

Suitably qualified accounting and/or finance professional with degree and relevant industry experience

Essential experience:

You will need significant working knowledge in accounting and financial processes preferably in industry or public accounting roles

Experience gained in relevant industry and / or public accounting covering financial reporting or commercial finance roles

Knowledge and understanding of current and emerging financial risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities and mitigations

Working knowledge of SAP financial processes and systems – R2R, P2P and O2C.

Strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to communicate challenging messages with stakeholders

Desirable experience:

An externally recognized accountancy qualification (e.g. ACA, ACCA, CIMA, CPA etc.)

Working knowledge of financial controls concepts such as delegations of authority and segregation of duties

Advanced user of analytical applications such as Excel and visualisation software (e.g. Power BI)

Working knowledge of IT general controls, application general controls and application security

Working knowledge of IT systems and how systems and applications inform and influence controls.

Experience in improving business processes and systems in an audit or non-audit environment

Knowledge of the external regulatory environment for finance or compliance risks (e.g. Sarbanes Oxley, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, UK Bribery Act)

Confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

Organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

Self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

Additional information:

The typical travel requirement for the role is up to 50% but may be more or less depending on individual circumstances

Internal Audit operates on a principle of eight rounds of fieldwork per year and auditors are able to plan and prepare for their audit travel several months in advance

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.