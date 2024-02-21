This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Description:

Finance

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Role Synopsis

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a dedicated individual with a background in the management of Trading & Shipping risks and/or commodity trading risk and control experience.

IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better handle risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.

We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer outstanding opportunities to improve your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the auditor role is for you.

The role involves being a team member for a range of audits and occasionally leading audits covering trading risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business regulations activities. The auditor role works with audit leads and their teams to plan and deliver audits with the aim of providing impactful insights to the business, the bp Leadership Team and the board. We are looking for trading risk management expertise in areas such as:

product control, middle office and market risk

understanding of commodities, including monitoring of front office activities with a control lens

In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through transformation and continuous improvement projects.

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25-35% but may vary depending on individual circumstances.

Internal Audit operates on a principle of eight fieldwork rounds per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.

Key Accountabilities

As an auditor, you will work as an audit team member on a range of audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function, for example acting as deputy lead or lead auditor.

Audit accountabilities:

Apply subject matter expertise and understand relevant business risks and controls to deliver audit testing, findings, contribute to insights and verify action closure

Deliver high quality work papers and business communications and contribute to audit reports

Lead elements of audits and occasionally lead audit teams to deliver impactful insights

Effectively engage with the business and manage relationships with internal partners, the audit team and senior business leaders

Provide support to other IA staff and work collaboratively in a team environment

Other accountabilities:

support IA’s evolution through participating in continuous improvement and change programmes, audit programme planning and capability development

exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s ‘who we are’ including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion and equity

Essential Education:

Suitably qualified professional with Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering or other Quantitative field and relevant commodity trading industry experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

experience gained in bp or relevant industry covering the monitoring and oversight of trading risks and controls for a physical and financial trading environment of commodities

strong written and verbal communication skills, able to resolve and deliver clear messages

experience working with, and positively influencing, teams and relationships in a range of settings

early adopter of digital tools, data, technology and ways of working with a commitment to continuous learning and personal development

while the location reflects Sunbury, a majority of the work will be conducted in 25 North Colonnade (Canary Wharf, London)

Desirable criteria

Previous commodity or product control/middle office/market risk experience

Knowledge of governance, risks and controls processes for a trading environment

confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

data-driven problem-solving skills with a passion for continuous improvement, simplification and efficiency

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

