Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the role

The Auto B2C Sales Manager - Japan is accountable for leading the automotive lubricant sales team and growing BP Castrol's sales and profitability principally in the Consumer channels and Independent Workshop channels. This role reports to the Market Sales Manager - Japan & Korea, and work closely with Marketing and the other functions to build and deliver sales plans & strategies to grow the business. The role will run the people agenda, developing a diverse workforce with talent and capabilities to boost future growth.

Key responsibilities

Lead Castrol’s automotive B2C sales team in Japan, ensuring safe, reliable and compliant operations. Deliver high standards of HSSE performance within the automotive sales organization. Lead, coach and empower team members, identifying and closing proficiency gaps with appropriate training. Deliver short, medium- and long-term automotive sales strategies based on the Company's overall business strategy. Develop and deliver the annual B2C sales plan with clear volume and margin targets. Deliver timely and accurate forecasts, activity plans, etc. for the B2C business. Maintain existing Carshop and distributor relationships to build a growing share of their business. Identify, plan and deliver new B2C business to build profitable growth opportunities. Track customer performance and promote data analysis driven intervention. Work closely with Marketing team and other functions, develop and implement new consumer and customer offers (product & services) Represent the B2C sales team with global partners. Ensure compliance with Sales and other Company policies and guidelines, including the BP's Compliance and Ethics policy.

Develop powerful, Board-level relationships with key customers, including Carshop and maintain strong links with the wider BP organization to leverage bp's strengths.

Lead the people agenda within the sales team and act in a manner consistent with bp’s Who we are framework by leading through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and increasing value.

Create opportunities to listen directly to feedback from individuals and teams and encourage open and direct conversations across the business and functions on safety, integrity, performance, ethics and compliance.

Requirements

Degree with marketing or business focus. Further formal education in business, finance and/or marketing would be useful.

Experience in leading sales organizations, with key account, direct sales and distributor networks. A sound knowledge in marketing and supply chain management and Key account management

Have experience leading, developing and motivating teams.

Led business performance in a complex internal/external environment.



Skills & Competencies

Strategic thinker with a track record in business development, sales and marketing or other commercial experience; proven ability to allocate resources, manage risks and implement strategy.

Good insights into organizational and personnel issues, ability to multi-task, adapt, influence, network and inspire others.

Strong leadership, coaching and motivation skills with an ability to develop and enhance the performance of teams.

Excellent interpersonal communication (written & oral) and negotiation skills.

Strong track record in delivering profitable business results.

Proven experience in B2C or B2B sales, in multinational companies at a national level

Ability to develop a business in a manner consistent with the agreed strategic direction.

Strong networking skills, both in and outside the company. An open and inclusive personality

English (reading and writing skills required) and Japanese native speaker – this role needs to work with the domestic Japanese market and liaise with regional/global counterparts across Castrol

*This role requires domestic travelling within Japan.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



