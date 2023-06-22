Auto and Industrial Pricing & Competitive Intelligence Specialist - Europe & META

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Implementation of strategic pricing, providing support to the sales team in the areas of pricing administration, conceptualizing, adapting and implementing all customer related pricing including discount & rebate framework, contract pricing. • Implementation of pricing related process and analysis, competitive intelligence, MI report and implementation for close loop performance management related to pricing

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



• Implementation of strategic pricing, providing support to the sales team in the areas of pricing administration, conceptualizing, adapting and implementing all customer related pricing including discount & rebate framework, contract pricing.• Implementation of pricing related process and analysis, competitive intelligence, MI report and implementation for close loop performance management related to pricing



Key Accountabilities

Collect pricing related intelligence and develop regular pricing/performance deep dive report for business stakeholders further review and drive the actions/decisions for active close-loop management

Support pricing manager for ad-hoc pricing related analysis and annual pricing review for pricing related intervention

Work within Pricing team and other related functions to ensure seamless implementation of aligned pricing strategy in the system with right process

Design pricing related training toolkit and provide relevant training for sales and marketing team

Ensure excellent pricing documentation

Involvement in digital pricing tool management

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Degree or equivalent business qualification(s) is desirable.

Experience

Strong analytical skills.

Knowledge of lubricant business

Commercial sales and marketing experience

Experience in working in a matrix organisation with multiple stakeholders

Fluent Spoken and Written English

Skills & Competencies

Product and services knowledge

Sector, Market, Customer and competitor understanding

Marketing Pricing Management

Customer Profitability & Value chain understanding



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.