Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Auto and Industrial Pricing & Competitive Intelligence Specialist - Europe & META

Auto and Industrial Pricing & Competitive Intelligence Specialist - Europe & META

Auto and Industrial Pricing & Competitive Intelligence Specialist - Europe & META

  • Location United Kingdom - Reading
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065661
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

• Implementation of strategic pricing, providing support to the sales team in the areas of pricing administration, conceptualizing, adapting and implementing all customer related pricing including discount & rebate framework, contract pricing. • Implementation of pricing related process and analysis, competitive intelligence, MI report and implementation for close loop performance management related to pricing

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Marketing Group


Job Summary:

• Implementation of strategic pricing, providing support to the sales team in the areas of pricing administration, conceptualizing, adapting and implementing all customer related pricing including discount & rebate framework, contract pricing.
• Implementation of pricing related process and analysis, competitive intelligence, MI report and implementation for close loop performance management related to pricing


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Collect pricing related intelligence and develop regular pricing/performance deep dive report for business stakeholders further review and drive the actions/decisions for active close-loop management
  • Support pricing manager for ad-hoc pricing related analysis and annual pricing review for pricing related intervention
  • Work within Pricing team and other related functions to ensure seamless implementation of aligned pricing strategy in the system with right process
  • Design pricing related training toolkit and provide relevant training for sales and marketing team
  • Ensure excellent pricing documentation
  • Involvement in digital pricing tool management

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

  • Degree or equivalent business qualification(s) is desirable.

Experience

  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Knowledge of lubricant business
  • Commercial sales and marketing experience
  • Experience in working in a matrix organisation with multiple stakeholders
  • Fluent Spoken and Written English

Skills & Competencies

  • Product and services knowledge
  • Sector, Market, Customer and competitor understanding
  • Marketing Pricing Management
  • Customer Profitability & Value chain understanding


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp