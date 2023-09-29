Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Automation CoE Lead

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Lead the Automation Demand team

Support the functional leadership teams to identify pain areas and plan fit-for-future digitally enabled process transformation roadmaps.

Support planning and delivery of non-transformation programs led by GPOs and functional heads.

Submit resource and budget requirement during budgeting cycle based on discussions and inputs

Build and continuously improve processes, tools and frameworks for the assessment of emerging automation opportunities (eg: Process discovery through process / task mining, low code no code data manipulation and management solutions, automations and analytics, etc.)

Represent the team in Transformation Governance meetings, providing reporting and status updates on emerging, in-flight and delivered automation opportunities

Ensure that robust cases are in place against each identified automation opportunity that is put forward for approval

Ensures that accurate documentation on businesses requirements for automation are in place prior to submission to the Automation Development team

Plan, assign and actively supervises the workload of Process Architects and Process Engineers

Act as an escalation point for automation opportunity assessments and support the delivery of automations through the technology delivery resources

Manage the performance and development of the Automation Demand team, ensuring continued growth and exposure to emerging technology and process trends

Forge and maintain effective relationships with collaborators, particularly focusing on a trusted business partner relationship with functional tower leads

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Bachelor’s degree

ACP (Agile) or PMP (Project Management) certification

Demonstrable experience in driving process optimisation through automation

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Extensive Project Management experience and track record of automation delivery

5 years’ experience of Finance, Customer Service, Procurement or BPO transformation

Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

Deep understanding of Project Management Office processes and project delivery and reporting toolsets

High degree of personal impact, with excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Ability to work in fast-paced, high-demand environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities

Experienced in building relationships within a cross functional and globally dispersed collaborator network

Continuous Improvement Certification e.g. Green Belt is good to have

Use of Process Mining toolsets (eg: Celonis, Aris, Kofax) as well as Task Mining and SoP capture tools (eg: Kryon, Epiplex, Celonis) is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



