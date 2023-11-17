Automation Demand Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing specialist Control & Automation engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Automation is a strategic productivity enabler and a cornerstone of bp’s digital transformation agenda. The ambition to transform bp to an Integrated Energy Company, and one which is leaner, faster moving and lower carbon, requires extensive optimization of our business processes and customer engagement channels through digital solutions.

The Automation Demand Manager plays an important role in that ambition through the creation and management of transformation opportunities through digital solutions. They will manage a fluid portfolio of automations, managing multiple conflicting priorities across multiple functional stakeholders. They will have broad based business process knowledge, and a strong technology and programmed delivery background. They will lead a team of process architects and analysts, as well as a value analyst, to surface new automation opportunities, extend utilization of existing automations and drive through benefits realization following implementations.

They will leverage their extensive function network within the Process/Product Owner and Operational teams to identify emerging opportunities, and work hand in hand with the technology arm of the Automation Coe and the various digital innovation hubs (internal and external) to deliver against the demand. They will be aligned with the Transformation agenda, and utilize Project Delivery Managers, Process Improvement Managers and Change Managers within the Transformation teams as required to ensure appropriate governance and support is in place.

Key Accountabilities:

Digital Delivery

The role is the primary Single Point of Contact for automation opportunities within the GBS Functions and will enable process simplification, re-engineering and digitization through leveraging existing systems and delivering automations.

Supports DS&T and Functional leadership teams to identify pain areas and plan fit-for-future digitally enabled process transformation roadmaps.

Supports planning and delivery of non-transformation programs led by GPOs and functional heads.

Submit resource and budget requirement during budgeting cycle based on discussions and inputs from GPOs and functional leads.

Build and continuously improve processes, tools and frameworks for the assessment of emerging automation opportunities (e.g.: Process discovery through process / task mining, low code no code data manipulation and management solutions, automations and analytics, etc.)

Represents the Automation Demand team in Transformation Governance meetings, providing reporting and status updates on emerging, in-flight and delivered automation opportunities.

Ensure that robust business cases are in place against each identified automation opportunity that is put forward for Function Lead approval.

Ensures that accurate documentation on businesses requirements for automation (Process Design Document) are in place prior to submission to the Automation CoE DevOps team.

Team Management

Plans, assigns and actively monitors the workload of Process Architects and Process Engineers

Acts as an escalation point for automation opportunity assessments and supports the delivery of automations through the technology delivery resources within the broader Automation CoE.

Manages the performance and development of the Automation Demand team, ensuring continued growth and exposure to emerging technology and process trends.

They will forge and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders, particularly focusing on a trusted business partner relationship with functional tower leads (Product Owners and Operations in particular)

Key Challenges:

Highly fragmented processes and systems

Diversified range of key stakeholders to engage and support, and their associated priorities.

Scale and complexity of services delivered by GBS.

Breadth of geographical locations and time zones

Alignment with global process design standards

Maintaining digital skills relevancy in rapidly evolving technology space

Qualification & Experience and Competencies:

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required.

ACP (Agile) or PMP (Project Management) certified.

Essential Experience:

5 years’ relevant experience of Finance, Customer Service, Procurement or BPO transformation

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies.

Extensive Project Management experience and track record of bottom-line delivery, particularly through technology solutions

Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively.

Deep understanding of Project Management Office processes and project delivery and reporting toolsets

Demonstrable experience in driving process optimization through automation

High degree of personal impact, with excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts.

Able to work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities

Experienced in building relationships within a cross functional and globally dispersed stakeholder network

Adept at delivering results through Agile philosophy and Scrum methodology.

Desirable Criteria:

Continuous Improvement Certification E.g. Green Belt.

Use of Process Mining toolsets (eg: Celonis, Aris, Kofax) as well as Task Mining and SoP capture tools (eg: Kryon, Epiplex, Celonis)

Use of Design Thinking in business process re-engineering

Shared services experience

Oil and gas industry experience



Travel Requirement

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

