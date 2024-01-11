Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Automation Governance Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Lead a team of senior developers and create a culture of trust to drive innovation and value

Design and maintain a strong delivery model to ensure the timely delivery of safe and robust solutions

Own the costing, timeline and architecture design process for tactical solutions developed by various delivery channels for GBS

Act as role model and single point of contact for tactical solutions development in GBS and continuously explore new ways of working and new technologies

Create controls framework for automations to ensure software quality assurance during the software development lifecycle

Support the safe migration of citizen developed applications and UDAs during transitions

Ensure design standards and coding best practices are adopted and adhered to by the Intelligent Automation team and by the broader citizen developer community

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Minimum 6 years of relevant business experience and knowledge of existing business support activities, preferably in Finance

Minimum 4 years of experience working in a fast-paced, highly complex techno-functional environment in a people management role

Strong background in software development, agile software delivery, data modelling and analytics, or application design

Strong background in process optimisation, with exposure to process improvement methodologies such as Six Sigma (BPM Methods and Tools, BPM Delivery) and automation solutions

Demonstrated experience with the Microsoft Azure cloud and its AI capabilities, RPA, the Microsoft Power Platform, at least one or two components of Microsoft Fabric, REST APIs and at least one programming language (Python, C# or R)

Experience leading process mapping and / or workshop facilitation activities; facilitation skills for working issues with groups and teams

Ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Ability to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems

Ability to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

Strong time management and organization skills

Excellent communication (oral and written) and influencing skills at all levels of the organization with change engagement

Experience managing and implementing change; implementing and mentoring continuous improvement systems

Coaching expertise with previous training and assessment experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



