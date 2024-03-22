Automation Governance Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Business Support Group



Automation is a strategic productivity enabler and a cornerstone of bp’s digital transformation agenda. The ambition to transform bp to an Integrated Energy Company, and one which is leaner, faster moving and lower carbon, requires extensive optimization of our business processes and customer engagement channels through digital solutions.

The Automation Demand Manager plays an important role in that ambition through the creation and management of transformation opportunities through digital solutions. They will manage a fluid portfolio of automations, managing multiple conflicting priorities across multiple functional stakeholders. They will have broad based business process knowledge, and a strong technology and programmed delivery background. They will lead a team of process architects and analysts, as well as a value analyst, to surface new automation opportunities, extend utilization of existing automations and drive through benefits realization following implementations.

They will leverage their extensive function network within the Process/Product Owner and Operational teams to identify emerging opportunities, and work hand in hand with the technology arm of the Automation CoE and the various digital innovation hubs (internal and external) to deliver against the demand. They will be aligned with the Transformation agenda, and utilize Project Delivery Managers, Process Improvement Managers and Change Managers within the Transformation teams as required to ensure appropriate governance and support is in place.

Key Accountabilities

The role is the primary Single Point of Contact for automation opportunities (one or more functional domains) within the GBS Functions and will operate under the mantra of “Eliminate, Simplify, standardize then Automate.”

Represents automation for the function and supports Automation demand lead in roadmap creation and discovery to delivery journey for automation (Function)

Acts as SME for process engineers and takes on medium to high complexity projects.

Builds and continuously improves processes, tools and frameworks for the assessment of emerging automation opportunities (eg: Celonis process mining, Kryon Process Capture)

Supports the Automation Demand Lead in Transformation Governance meetings, providing reporting and status updates on emerging, in-flight and delivered automation opportunities.

Ensure that robust business cases are in place against each identified automation opportunity that is put forward for Function Lead approval.

Ensure that accurate documentation on businesses requirements for automation (Process Design Document) are in place prior to submission to the Automation CoE DevOps team.

Support the Transformation programmed team and stakeholders in decision making and sign-off of future process designs.

They will ensure that EAM process maps reflect the relevant automation impacts accurately.

They will be cognizant of strategic system, people or process related initiatives that may influence the timing, value or proposed solution of any automation candidates being considered.

They will have an understanding of the controls impacts associated with any process re-engineering, ensuring continued adherence to compliance and audit requirements.

They have a broad awareness of business change (impacting people/transitions, process and technology)

They will forge and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders, particularly focusing on a trusted business partner relationship with functional tower leads (Product Owners and Operations in particular)

Key Challenges

Highly fragmented processes and systems

Diversified range of key stakeholders to engage and support, and their associated priorities.

Scale and complexity of services delivered by GBS.

Breadth of geographical locations and time zones

Alignment with global process design standards

Maintaining digital skills relevancy in rapidly evolving technology space

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required.

ACP (Agile) or PMP (Project Management) certified.

Essential Experience

5 years’ experience of Finance, Customer Service, Procurement or BPO transformation

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies.

Extensive Project Management experience and track record of bottom-line delivery, particularly through technology solutions

Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively.

Deep understanding of Project Management Office processes and project delivery and reporting toolsets

Demonstrable experience in driving process optimization through automation

High degree of personal impact, with excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts.

Able to work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities.

Experienced in building relationships within a cross functional and globally dispersed stakeholder network.

Adept at delivering results through Agile philosophy and Scrum methodology.

Desirable Criteria

Continuous Improvement Certification E.g. Green Belt.

Use of Process Mining toolsets (eg: Celonis, Aris, Kofax) as well as Task Mining and SoP capture tools (eg: Kryon, Epiplex, Celonis)

Use of Design Thinking in business process re-engineering

Shared services experience

Oil and gas industry experience.





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



