Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.



Join our team and advance your career as:



Automation Security Maintenance Technician



If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Responsible for carrying out the maintenance activities for the automation systems digital security on the process control network including system security updates, anti-malware updates, verifying the hardening of the systems, password management, taking regular back-ups, testing the recovery system, configuring, and managing firewalls and application control etc.

Responsible for carrying out the maintenance activities related to the automation panels as specified in the maintenance strategies.

Write maintenance procedures to capture the best practices to maintain automation systems hardware and automation digital security.

Alert Engineers for any abnormal conditions on the automation system with regards to their security.

Support maintenance and diagnostics of the network security monitoring.

Support deployment of the digital security solutions planned by the Engineers onto the automation system on the process control network.

Support of cyber security incident response.

Communicate professionally and technically in English, Reading, writing and orally.

Develop the required skills to work on the main automation system to support the basic operation requirement when the vendor expertise is busy with other work or not on site.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Diploma in Engineering or NVQ or City and Guilds qualification in a suitable Engineering discipline

Bachelor in a suitable Engineering discipline

Applicant must be an Omani national.

At least 5 years’ experience in IT security and 3 years on industrial automation control security

Experience with ICSS control systems (Preferred Yokogawa)

Experience with control of work processes and safety rules.

Demonstrated commitment to HSSE with strong safety behaviours demonstrated in previous roles.

An open and flexible work attitude with commitment to teamwork.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated ability to work in difficult and challenging environment.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) Associate level,

Systems Security Certified Practitioner or equivalent



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.