Automation Team Lead

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Bpx is looking for an individual who will help us progress into the future by leading a team of automation professionals to modernize well site facilities, eliminate repeat failures, enhance production, and improve key metrics. In this leadership role, you will maintain and troubleshoot current automation and communication infrastructure including: RTUs, PLCs, gas and liquid metering, transducers, transmitters, well site radios, and SCADA systems.

The Automation Lead will take a systematic approach to oversee maintenance and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures on equipment such as, RTUs, PLCs, gas and liquid metering, transducers, transmitters, well site radios, and SCADA systems. The Lead will optimize current work processes, train employees and third-party contractors, and ensure field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently. The Lead will also work with central teams to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with the IT and Application teams, they will need to plan, design, obtain approval for, and implement new types of RTUs, data collection tools, control software, etc. Experience with consumer grade electronics and industrial grade devices is needed. The lead will cross-train other members of the team to operate and maintain existing and upgraded systems.

The Automation Lead role is challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and can work within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement.

Responsible for development of safety culture of Automation Team by personal behaviors, standards, verifications, and coaching

Serve as a member of the Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

Health, Safety, Security & Environmental oversight to ensure a safe and environmentally sound operation.

Daily operations including well, equipment, and facility troubleshooting

Management of contractor work

Comfortable administratively working in SCADA systems

Seek knowledge and encourage new techniques and technology applications for Automation & Measurement equipment.

Utilize and ensure compliance of all essential operating procedures and practices for the automation & measurement discipline.

Ensure compliance with Integrity Management Policy and requirements

Implement field upgrades identified through incident investigations

Prioritize & plan projects implementation to maximize benefit to the operation

Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares, and materials for effective implementation of projects.

Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business

Deliver business objectives in alignment with BPX policies, procedures, and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS)

Complete required BP training

Comply with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Proven ability to work within a distributed team

Experience of working with a distributed field network and corporate WAN connections

Ability to lead problem solving

Proven ability to consult and coordinate on company wide solutions to local problems

Experience of working with cloud-based SCADA hosts and historians

Experience in automating routine tasks by software automation and programming

Experience of participating in R&D trials with sensors, smart technologies and IOT.

Understanding of, and ability to troubleshoot, end to end data flows and technologies used in data transport

Proven ability to investigate root causes of problems and implementations of solutions to prevent future occurrence

In Addition to the above experience the Automation Lead should possess knowledge of the following:

Remote Transmitting Unit (RTU) types, programming, and troubleshooting

Radio types (serial and ethernet), programming and troubleshooting.

Solar charging systems and troubleshooting.

Batteries and troubleshooting.

Analog Input/Analog Output & digital Input/Digital Output troubleshooting.

Multi-Variable Transmitter types and troubleshooting.

Control valves and troubleshooting.

Computer skills and PLC programming

Antenna, coax, wiring systems and troubleshooting.

Calibration of transmitters

Communications equipment repair and troubleshooting

Working knowledge of the operations of a complete wellsite preferred

10+ years’ experience related to automation activities in upstream onshore oil and gas

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

Demonstrated success in leading organizations

Demonstrated ability to problem solve

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value.

Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed.

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives.

Take responsibility and ownership of business performance.

Share knowledge and work together for the good of the business.

Keep commitments, listen to others, and authentically support change.

Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 77 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 77 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 50 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 34 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 77 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 30 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 20 rungs, self-paced

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $114,000 - 145,000

This position is not available for remote working



