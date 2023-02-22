Automation Technician

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for performing routine diagnostic checks on automated systems, monitoring automated systems, isolating problems, and performing repairs.

We are seeking a highly-motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Wamsutter business unit to maintain and troubleshoot current automation and communication infrastructure including: RTUs, PLCs, gas and liquid metering, transducers, transmitters, well site radios, radio towers, backhaul systems, and SCADA systems. The specialist will take a systematic approach to maintenance and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures. The specialist will work with central teams to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with the IT and Application teams, they will need to plan, design, obtain approval for, and implement new types of RTUs, data collection tools, control software, etc. Experience with consumer grade electronics and industrial grade devices is needed. The specialist will cross-train other members of the team to operate and maintain existing and upgraded systems.



Key accountabilities

Health, Safety, Security & Environmental oversight to ensure a safe and environmentally sound operation

Daily operations in Eagle Ford asset, including well, equipment, and facility troubleshooting

Management of contractor work

Comfortable working in SCADA systems

Utilize and ensure compliance of all essential operating procedures and practices for the automation & measurement discipline

Essential Education

A minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent

Vocational electrical education or electrical engineering degree preferred or equivalent experience

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience of working with a distributed field network and corporate WAN connections

Experience of working with cloud based SCADA hosts and historians

Experience in automating routine tasks by software automation and programming

Experience of participating in R&D trials with sensors, smart technologies and IOT

Understanding of, and ability to troubleshoot, end to end data flows and technologies used in data transport

Proven ability to investigate root causes of problems and implementations of solutions to prevent future occurrence

In Addition to the above experience, A/M Specialist should possess knowledge of the following plus troubleshooting

RTU and PLC types

Radio types (serial and ethernet)

Solar charging systems

Batteries

Analog Input/Analog Output

Digital Input/Digital Output

Multi-Variable Transmitter types

Control valves

Antenna, coax

Wiring systems

Calibration of transmitters

Communications equipment repair

Working knowledge of the operations of a complete wellsite preferred

Responsibilities

Provides management of operational priorities to maintain integrity of the facility

Ensures maintenance and provides testing of equipment

Monitors and records all key operational parameters

Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures

Ensures all maintenance work is carried out in a safe manner

Liaises with onshore engineers regarding maintenance issues

Ensures the effective working of the Permit to Work system

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS)

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000 - $138,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.