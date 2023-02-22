Automation Technician

Job summary
Responsible for performing routine diagnostic checks on automated systems, monitoring automated systems, isolating problems, and performing repairs.
We are seeking a highly-motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Wamsutter business unit to maintain and troubleshoot current automation and communication infrastructure including: RTUs, PLCs, gas and liquid metering, transducers, transmitters, well site radios, radio towers, backhaul systems, and SCADA systems. The specialist will take a systematic approach to maintenance and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures. The specialist will work with central teams to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with the IT and Application teams, they will need to plan, design, obtain approval for, and implement new types of RTUs, data collection tools, control software, etc. Experience with consumer grade electronics and industrial grade devices is needed. The specialist will cross-train other members of the team to operate and maintain existing and upgraded systems.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education
- Health, Safety, Security & Environmental oversight to ensure a safe and environmentally sound operation
- Daily operations in Eagle Ford asset, including well, equipment, and facility troubleshooting
- Management of contractor work
- Comfortable working in SCADA systems
- Utilize and ensure compliance of all essential operating procedures and practices for the automation & measurement discipline
- A minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent
- Vocational electrical education or electrical engineering degree preferred or equivalent experience
Essential experience and job requirements
In Addition to the above experience, A/M Specialist should possess knowledge of the following plus troubleshooting
- Experience of working with a distributed field network and corporate WAN connections
- Experience of working with cloud based SCADA hosts and historians
- Experience in automating routine tasks by software automation and programming
- Experience of participating in R&D trials with sensors, smart technologies and IOT
- Understanding of, and ability to troubleshoot, end to end data flows and technologies used in data transport
- Proven ability to investigate root causes of problems and implementations of solutions to prevent future occurrence
Responsibilities
- RTU and PLC types
- Radio types (serial and ethernet)
- Solar charging systems
- Batteries
- Analog Input/Analog Output
- Digital Input/Digital Output
- Multi-Variable Transmitter types
- Control valves
- Antenna, coax
- Wiring systems
- Calibration of transmitters
- Communications equipment repair
- Working knowledge of the operations of a complete wellsite preferred
- Provides management of operational priorities to maintain integrity of the facility
- Ensures maintenance and provides testing of equipment
- Monitors and records all key operational parameters
- Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems
- Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours
- Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures
- Ensures all maintenance work is carried out in a safe manner
- Liaises with onshore engineers regarding maintenance issues
- Ensures the effective working of the Permit to Work system
- Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS)
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000 - $138,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.