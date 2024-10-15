Automation Technician

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Eagle Ford business unit with other teams to maintain and troubleshoot current automation and communication infrastructure including: RTUs, PLCs, gas and liquid metering, transducers, transmitters, well site radios, and SCADA systems. The specialist will take a systematic approach to maintenance and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures. The specialist will work with central teams as well as other business units to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with the IT and Application teams, they will need to plan, design, obtain approval for, and implement new types of RTUs, data collection tools, control software, etc. Experience with consumer grade electronics and industrial grade devices is needed. The specialist will cross-train other members of the team to operate and maintain existing and upgraded systems.

Key accountabilities:

Health, Safety, Security & Environmental oversight to ensure a safe and environmentally sound operation.

Daily operations in Eagle Ford asset, including well, equipment, and facility troubleshooting

Management of contractor work

Complete required BP training.

Comfortable administratively working in SCADA systems

Seek knowledge and encourage new techniques and/or Automation & Measurement equipment.

Utilize and ensure compliance of all essential operating procedures and practices for the automation & measurement discipline.

Essential Education

A minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent.

Vocational electrical education or electrical engineering degree preferred or equivalent experience.

Who We are Looking For:

Essential experience and job requirements

Proven ability to work within a distributed team

Experience of working with a distributed field network and corporate WAN connections

Ability to lead problem solving

Proven ability to consult and coordinate on company wide solutions to local problems

Experience of working with cloud-based SCADA hosts and historians

Experience in automating routine tasks by software automation and programming

Experience of participating in R&D trials with sensors, smart technologies and IOT.

Understanding of, and ability to troubleshoot, end to end data flows and technologies used in data transport

Proven ability to investigate root causes of problems and implementations of solutions to prevent future occurrence

In Addition to the above experience, Automation Technician should possess knowledge of the following:

Remote Transmitting Unit (RTU) types, programming, and troubleshooting

Radio types (serial and ethernet), programming and troubleshooting.

Solar charging systems and troubleshooting.

Batteries and troubleshooting.

Analog Input/Analog Output and troubleshooting.

Digital Input/Digital Output and troubleshooting.

Multi-Variable Transmitter types and troubleshooting.

Control valves and troubleshooting.

Computer skills and programs – preferably related to SCADA.

Antenna, coax, and troubleshooting.

Wiring systems and troubleshooting.

Transmitters and troubleshooting.

Calibration of transmitters

Communications equipment repair and troubleshooting

PLC types, programming, and troubleshooting

Working knowledge of the operations of a complete wellsite preferred

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Oil and gas or equivalent industry experience preferred.

Automation / Telecommunication / Telecommunication experience.

Experience with instrumentation, Radio communications, and a wide range of RTU types

Responsibilities:

Provides day-to-day management of operational priorities to maintain integrity of the facility

Co-ordinates the planning and implementation of corrective maintenance work

Ensures maintenance and provides troubleshooting and testing of equipment as needed

Monitors equipment and systems to ensure that the required performance is maintained

Monitors and records all key operational parameters,

Maintains awareness of performance standards and their relevance to process operations, maintenance, and performance requirements.

Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems, including potential process safety and operational optimization issues.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $86,000 - $127,000

