Automation and Control Engineer

Job summary

This position is an Instrument & Control engineer within bp Solutions Engineering’s Instrument, Control, and Electrical discipline. The control and automation subdiscipline team has multiple ongoing strategic priorities including: • Cyber conformance activities • Strategic Modernization to address obsolescence for control systems • Advanced Process Control for Production and Refining • Alarm management SME guidance and support • Projects and Site SME Support This role will primarily support automation system configuration and optimization in production regions and refineries in the Americas with some opportunity to support activities for P&O globally.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

As part of the bpSolutions engineering team you will be the collaborative link between operating assets and technology experts. This role is key to operationalizing technical requirements and best practices as we deploy, maintain, and improve some of our most critical control, monitoring, and real time optimization systems. As such, a successful candidate will be required to develop strong working relationships across a global organization, demonstrate the ability to execute work, lead through influence, provide assurance of conformance, and highlight vulnerabilities.

A successful candidate will be self-motivated and able to work virtually within a global team, be familiar with bp/ industry standards and regulations, assist with deployment of new technology and drive continuous improvement in operations. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to develop as an engineer, build a worldwide network inside bp, obtain experience in bp’s global interests and to make a real difference to safety today and greener tomorrows.

Essential Experience and Education Requirements:

• Minimum of 5 years of engineering and operation experience

• Provide specialist level instrument and control engineering expertise to projects and operations

• Ability to apply engineering judgement to implement engineering technical practices

• Support delivery of high priority site objectives and site projects

• Significant experience with configuring and maintaining Honeywell and/or Emerson control systems

• Experience with interfacing with safety and packaged equipment control systems

• Participate in cross-functional teams to systematically resolve complex problems

• Awareness of relevant industry and/or bp standards related to industrial, manufacturing, and process control systems

• Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

• Ability and confidence to engage with end users on technical matters

Desirable Criteria

• Oil & Gas, refining or petrochemical operation experience

• Working knowledge of Advance Process Control

• Working knowledge of Bowties and Barrier Health assessments

• Working knowledge of connected optimization, control of work, and maintenance system (e.g. SAP, Plant Triage, Pi Vision, Power BI, PSI, etc.)

• Working knowledge of PCN/PIN network design and performance

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

