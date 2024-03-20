Automotive Retail Head Of Sales - UK & France

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Large accounts such as Retailers are playing an increasingly important role in the delivery of our strategy and with whom we seek to build deeper, longer term relationships.

The Retail Sales Manager UK & France has accountability for developing long term, profitable and mutually beneficial business relations with targeted Retailers in line with the strategy, and in delivering in year performance targets.

Leads a team of Retail National Key Account managers, with an orientation to build business partnerships with a ‘sell through and market with’ philosophy. The role is responsible for ensuring coordination of activities with their colleagues in the rest of the geography of operation.

Key Accountabilities:

Implement the company strategy, while considering their own market review and evaluations with the direct reports, translating it into clear plans at both team and individual level, in the light of the field insights provided by the direct reports, to maximise growth opportunities and ensure long term profitability in compliance with agreed policy.

Optimise resources and income by leveraging the Auto portfolios~ to the benefit of the company and customers. Establish a “one team” culture among the sales team and ensure highest standards of team-working among the team members.

Promote working together for the mutual benefits without silos and encourage team success. Build & develop capabilities for the team. Ensure adequate programs are run across the geography with measurable results.

Lead, coach, motivate and manage the sales team to achieve the internal targeted financial plan levels & the retail customers commercial frameworks and performance rebates. Conduct weekly team meetings, monthly 121s, that include account reviews with all team members, ensuring all business plans are on target and each team member has a corresponding strategy in place to collaborate with their customers and deliver their plan.

Collect results from the execution, analyse against the expected results and set up and run reviews in order to undertake corrective actions if necessary. Understand and embed within the team, and fulfill agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities.

Liaise with the relevant marketing units to plan retail marketing activities and offers, manage marketing funds and ensure seamless execution. Work closely with Supply Chain to optimise the end-2-end logistics process and obtain benefits by driving efficiencies between the company and business partners.

Education:

University degree or equivalent experience

Essential Experience

In depth experience in a sales role, preferably in the automotive and / or Industrial sectors, ideally in lubricant - preferred

Retail & marketing business experience - preferred

Experience of leading high performance teams - desirable

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces - preferred

Experience of managing negotiations at senior or board level - preferred

Basic Supply Chain understanding – desirable

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.