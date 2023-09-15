Aviation Advisor - Commercial / Corporate Flying Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for coordinating safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for coordinating safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.



A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the role

As an Aviation Advisor in bp Solutions -Logistics Services your role will be to provide day to day delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient aviation technical support to regions and operations teams.

What you will deliver

Some of your key accountabilities will include:

Ensuring aviation services are contracted and managed in accordance with Group, Business Group, Operational, Sub-functional and Regional requirements.

Providing aviation technical support to the Group.

Supporting the development of Global and Regional aviation strategies

Supporting capability, training, and talent development in the aviation discipline.

Supporting regional CAM, Job reps and operational teams in managing and monitoring aviation risks and providing aviation SME technical advice.

Driving a culture of continuous improvement for aviation performance and continuously seeking out continuous improvements to reduce risk and increase efficiency.

Undertaking or supporting regions in accident and incident investigations with a focus on establishing root cause and applying preventative strategies to mitigate future events.

Supporting other areas as directed to fulfill requirements of functional support model or SLAs e.g. Emergency Response, Subsurface, Wells, Projects.

Ensuring personal compliance with the Safety Leadership Principles and Operating Discipline. Demonstrating strong leadership of BP's Values & Behaviours including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development.

Advising on technological and innovative concepts to decrease risk and increase performance through proactive engagement internally and externally.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to being a Certificated Airline Transport Pilot or Maintenance Engineer or National Aviation Authority equivalent, it is important that you also demonstrate:

Extensive aviation and logistics experience

Leadership experience

Strong analytical and commercial skills

Experience in strategy development, contracting, and contractor performance management.

It would be highly beneficial to also have:

Experience in fixed wing commercial and/ or corporate flying

Experience working in aviation safety teams

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Acumen, Business Continuity Management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Contract Creation, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance {+ 3 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.