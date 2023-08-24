Aviation Business Data Manager

Job summary

Do you want to be part of a team of diverse and forward-thinking, collaborative people who sit firmly at the heart of customer excellence – advancing bps agenda towards a net zero world? Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customers. We are on a journey to transform our business using recent global investments in strategic programmes to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition during the energy transition. As the Business Data Manager, you will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the Customer Data Strategy. As a product manager you will play a key role in shaping the roadmap and value delivery of our key master data systems. Acting as the Aviation Customer Data Privacy SME, you will also be responsible for establishing and embedding the approach, accountabilities, and processes to protect customer data in line with defined data privacy requirements. If you are passionate about data and have a strong background in analysis and product leadership, we invite you to join our dynamic team and help shape Aviation’s future.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Key Accountabilities

Data & Product Management:

Driver of the Aviation data strategy in line with the C&P Data Strategy to unlock the vision of a data-driven marketing organization. This includes data governance, value realisation, data utilisation and data-driven decision making.

Develop and implement the Customer Data Strategy based on a comprehensive understanding of Aviation’s data landscape (systems, processes, data types & flows, data classifications, repositories, and access management).

Own and develop data governance and data quality framework including definitions, metrics and reporting.

Aviation Product Manager for key solutions that underpin Aviation’s data landscape i.e. MDG, Semarchy. Manage the product vision, roadmap, objectives and key results, and performance manage the value delivery.

Build a data-driven culture within Aviation, working closely with C&P Central Data Office to ensure compliance with group standards and deploy best practice tools and training to empower our end user communities.

Provide mentorship in defining data requirements for new business initiative.

Data Privacy and Cyber Security:

Aviation SME for Data Privacy. Establish the approach, accountabilities, and processes to protect customer data in line with defined requirements throughout the full customer data security lifecycle.

Work alongside our Central Data Privacy Office and Legal to support the appropriate management of risk and subject access requests (SAR).

Work closely with your business units to identify and prioritise areas which may be vulnerable to data privacy risk and work cross functionally to implement solutions.

Continuously develop both privacy/legal knowledge and digital capabilities, run training sessions and influence key stakeholders as a go-to contact point for questions on privacy.

Establish a plan to review Aviation data repositories to assess data classification and protection gaps. Reinforce data privacy requirements e.g., Protecting our Information, with teams and set up periodic review cycles to maintain protection measures.

Champion Cyber Security in Aviation. Define and implement a process to review aviation cyber security incidents at an aggregated level. Develop and implement a plan to build a culture of cyber awareness within Aviation.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor’s degree (MBA advantageous) preferably in a relevant field such as Business Analysis, Data Science or related disciple (or equivalent business experience).

Experience

Significant Product management experience in data related products, governance structures, and/or demonstrable practical experience on end to end deployment of large and complex data programmes

Understanding of Aviation’s business and its unique data challenges is advantageous

Experience on the application of privacy legislation in business use cases. Good understanding of GDPR and relevant applicable guidelines

Experience implementing data protection measures, ensuring data confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Skills & Competencies

Expert in translating strategy into clear roadmap of business activities with related financial value

Passion for data with excellent attention to detail

Tenacity and problem-solving skills

Effective consulting skills including influencing culture change

Outstanding communication and presentation skills

Knowledge of data governance practices, business and technology issues related to management of information assets

Outstanding project management skills with focus on delivery across the digital portfolio

Solid understanding and awareness of domestic and global privacy laws, regulations, and standards

Experience in data risk management and responding to data protection subject access requests (SARs) and/or complaints effectively.

Fluency (written and spoken) in English



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Skills:

