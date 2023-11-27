Aviation Business Development Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

The aviation industry and Air BP's business in Asia Pacific is going through exciting times. We have rebounded and are soaring after the disruption of the pandemic. We have two of the biggest growth markets (China and India) in our remit, opportunities across Australia and New Zealand that we want to capture, and we are facing the meaningful challenge of decarbonizing.

The Opportunity

This role goes beyond the scope of traditional business development and usually involves a blank sheet of paper and/or a problem that we start working to solve. But some of the things it would be responsible for include:

Taking potential growth opportunities, devising ways to capture them, and executing against this plan to contribute to the growth delivery in AsPAC.

Such opportunities could be inorganic such as buying or selling assets, negotiation access to infrastructure, or delivering new route to market opportunities.

You will need to assess the merits or pitfalls of different opportunities, anticipate future situations, and find a pathway forward when one isn't clear.

Work with the aviation and function team members and third parties outside bp

About You

The role would suit someone with:

Strong commercial thinking and problem-solving abilities is tenacious, intellectually curious and is happy with uncertainty and change.

Great communication skills, the ability to work in a collaborative and integrated manner, to lead and influence to build support for your point of view and negotiate to get a great outcome.

Ability to work independently with some support from extended teams.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



