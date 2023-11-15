Aviation Business Development Lead - Americas

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could chip in to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Key Accountabilities

Bring together various bp teams in the region to develop medium and long term strategy and roadmap for Aviation business, including fossil jet and sustainable aviation fuel

Together with the regional team, originate, develop, and execute a pipeline of business development opportunities to grow the business. Lead material and step-out opportunities that will drive growth or efficiency

In collaboration with essential team members, originate and lead external relationships and partnerships in service of strategic growth opportunities

Lead preparation of internal business cases to facilitate investment decisions by senior executives in line with Aviation strategy

Coordinate regional growth forum and project governance process

Represent Aviation considerations in relevant projects

Enable Aviation new market entries and exits by defining the right business models and deal structures as well as developing the right partnerships to enable this

Support sustainability team with regional insights and concept development of sustainability offers

Essential Education

Bachelor or equivalent professional qualification.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years of experience with commercial, operational, or business development responsibilities, ideally in aviation for good understanding of value pools

Proven record of developing strategies, leading negotiations with external customers, and driving multi-functional business development projects

Excel in influencing / leading large teams and experience of delivering multiple projects concurrently and effective prioritisation.

Deep understanding of the market trends, competitive landscape, and business ecosystem including fossil and sustainability considerations

Skills for developing business cases and project economics, pitching to senior executives, and facilitating investment decisions

Ability to build external networks to develop organic and inorganic business opportunities

Creative and analytical, with commercial savvy and flexibility, and understanding of market dynamics

Why join bp

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

