We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as an Aviation Contract Administration Analyst

The Contract Administration Specialist will maintain high standards of communication, impact analysis and evaluation of process changes within the contract management field.

The Contract Administration Specialist works closely with Aviation business representatives, Finance Procurement Teams, Sourcing & Contracting in GBS, GBS Contract Partner Team, Legal and other SMEs to deliver an efficient contract management approach in line with standard processes.

The ideal candidate has strong practical and application experience in contract management, sourcing and contracting of goods & knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, solid business ethics, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills.

Key Accountabilities:

General understanding and communicating the contract management policies, procedures, templates. Support implementation of contract management activities, e.g. Supporting contract assurance and audit, manage contract expiry and contract close out activities.

Applying the principles and ways of working as defined by the contracts management policy.

Populate and maintain a contract repository (replacing legacy systems) to store and manage all contracts for including but not limited to Framework Fuel Supply Agreement (FFSA), GT&Cs (General Terms & Conditions), Joint Venture agreements, vendor contracts, Technical Services, tax certification, Aircraft Operating Certificates (AOC), credit security documents and Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) agreements.

Track and supervise alignment to contract conditions including renewals, expiry, and updates. Seek contracts expired or not in place.

Follow up on contract owners for actions identified

Report non-standard invoicing schedules to customer excellence GCCH team to ensure accurate terms are reflected.

Deliver training and support to sales and other relevant teams involved in the contracts process.

Reporting critical metrics

Certification management such as supervising expiring tax certification and chasing customers in advance of expiry, ensuring details and copies are captured.

Security management – expiring securities reporting to AMs and Credit monthly, ensuring details and copies are captured and stored.

NOJV (Non-Operated Joint Ventures) agreements – ensure all agreements are duly driven and directors / shareholders reps are advised and kept abreast. Ensure that all JV (Joint Venture) contracts and related documents are captured and stored in the decided repository.

Tools management such as ensuring all contract details and copies are captured, ensuring tool has all applicable deals assigned to applicable entities.

Follow-up with appropriate teams to perform retrospective gaps resolution and upload of received documents, in line with strategy and direction provided by paralegal resource.

Support the drive for continuous change as part of any new processes/ways of working implementation in collaboration with respective SMEs and/or customers.

Be an SME of the contract repository tools and ensure integrity of all contract Master data.

Assist in CDD process by flagging variations between CDD approvals and contract terms.

Process Standardization:

Support the drive for harmonization of contract management processes across GBS, Finance Procurement and Aviation business; providing cross-divisional process standards. Support the drive for integration with all other S2C business processes with the target of end-to-end optimization. Coordinate with the process owners, GBS service delivery teams and SMEs to update and standardize contract management approach and templates where appropriate, share takeaways and standard methodologies, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives. Maintain and update a central contract management knowledge repository (including policies and procedures) and communicate effectively to practitioners.

Process Analysis & Continuous Improvement Opportunity Identification. Engage in continuous dialogue with business and service delivery customers to discuss priorities and approach to process improvements, standardization and simplification. Analyze the business needs and support development of contract management transformation/digitalization projects.

Essential Education:

Business, Finance, Commerce degree or equivalent experience.

MCIPS/ISM qualification, or at stage of pre-qualification, desirable.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven more than 4 years working experience in Contracting and Procurement, Digital and IT. SAP knowledge is highly desirable.

solid understanding of Sourcing and contracting processes with knowledge and practical application experience in contract drafting, assurance, contract review and close out.

Demonstrated knowledge in contract management - activities such as Counterparty Due Diligence, Anti Bribery and Corruption (ABC) Certification with exposure/participation in contract audit.

Knowledge of change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices with previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Proficient in English (Spoken and Written).

Ability to communicate with varying customer within the organization, internal and external.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Good influencing skills and the ability to collaborate with multi-functional and diverse teams.

proficient at problem-solving skills and demonstrable ability to follow up on issues until they are solved.

Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours – to join calls with overseas SMEs/Customers, particularly in Europe/UK, but also globally.

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team targets. Contractually and commercially risk adverse.

Experienced working in virtual teams.

Agile Ways of Working



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

