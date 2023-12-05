Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. The Advanced Fuels team sits in the newly formed Low Carbon Pathway Innovation group within Applied Sciences within Innovation and Engineering.The team consists of over 120 people in 15 countries who work closely with Customers and Products business groups to deliver the key strategic priorities in mobility, and drive innovation to deliver bp’s aims and ambitions. The Advanced Fuels team develop differentiated fuels products, including biofuels, H2 and EV, deploy these into global markets and provide quality assurance along the supply chain. They work in partnership with the operating fuels businesses to deliver on customer expectations in market.



Job Description:

We are delighted to present this opportunity of Aviation Expert Technologist (AET). The role holder will be responsible for Aviation fuel Product Quality (PQ) & R&D, from conventional Aviation fuels through to low carbon renewable Aviation fuel. Providing Compliance & Customer centricity, Differentiated fuels and low carbon transport solutions. The role reports directly to the Senior Manager of Global Aviation Product Quality.

The role:

The AET will be part of a global team, providing C&P Aviation PQ Assurance from the point of manufacture through to aircraft wing tip, ensuring the correct grade of aviation fuel is delivered safely, on-specification and free of contamination, in line with aviation industry standards and requirements. The role also supports Aviation net zero ambition of 20% SAF market share by 2030, providing the opportunity to lead and influence when contributing to several exciting research and development activities supporting the strategy.

Accountabilities will include:

Technical Services and Quality Assurance:

Implementation and management of product quality (PQ) standards, policies & procedures for operations in all Aviation & bp performance units to ensure compliance with bp and industry regulations.

Manage PQ problem resolution across the supply chain, by supporting global PQ technologists and authorities in all aspects of aviation fuel quality assurance and control.

Provide Quality assurance, through periodic monitoring plan assessments including inspections of supply locations, laboratories, and operational sites to verify conformance with standards and procedures, performance reporting and root cause analysis.

Liaise with bp Refineries, 3rd Party Refineries, pipelines, shipping, supply, and logistic groups to coordinate and implement aviation fuel quality initiatives and fuel specification changes.

Development and maintenance of PQ training materials, providing global PQ training to all relevant bp business units and or 3rd parties as required.

Lead and contribute to the Product Quality Network (PQN) to discuss PQ issues, share lessons learned and coordinate implementation of new initiatives across AF and C&P Aviation.

Management of PQ incident database, review of PQ incident trends, providing trend & emerging risk data to relevant internal PQ forums.

Represent bp in external technical bodies (e.g., EI JIG, ASTM, AFC Exco) where specification and product handling issues are debated, ensuring bp are aware of impacts & changes.

Customer Differentiation:

Leading Aviation PQ Technical Service Agreements (TSA’s)

Approval of new supply sources for conventional and renewable aviation fuel.

Digital applications, lead in the simplification and improvements to e.g., assessment inspection and incident reporting.

Realising bp net zero ambitions:

Lead in P&O bp refineries in SAF production via coprocessing.

Lead in the participation of SAF Standalone Unit project, providing technical support for SAF production compliance & optimisation.

Lead and influence in R&D activities to review new technology pathways, advanced feedstocks, and potential changes to Aviation industry specifications.

Lead in providing technical support to T&S in SAF blending, product handling and supply.

Keep a view on H2 and Electric Aviation technology development.

About you:

You will be qualified to a degree level in, Science or Engineering, preferably Chemistry or Process/Chemical engineering.

Subject matter expertise in relation to the petroleum fuels industry or a related field in the aviation industry is advantageous. Knowledge and application of, petroleum fuels manufacture, distribution and use in engines, laboratory testing and test methods and fuel quality assurance/control and specifications.

You will be a skilled communicator, have an empathetic engagement style, ability to influence, collaborate and implement change. Strong problem-solving capability and aptitude to respond and react under pressure. A robust bias for action. Experience of writing technical documentation. Exceptional organisational skills and experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.

This role provides exposure to the I&E, C&P, P&O and T&S, providing the opportunity to create new networks, exposure to renewable fuels and support bp safety leadership principles through product quality compliance.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.