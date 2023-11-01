Aviation Facilities Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

Reporting to the Engineering Manager - AsPac, this newly created role is to provide engineering support to our extensive General Aviation network to ensure all fuel storage facilities are safe and reliable, compliant, protect the environment and remain fit for purpose.

The Opportunity

A key facet of the role is the development of Australia wide programs for integrity management programs such as tank replacement, process control improvements, consistent records management and site rebuilds.

Working closely with Regional Operations Leads, external consultants, contractors, and Senior Management, you will be exposed to all levels in the organisation as a key contributor to future risk management and annual delivery of business unit objectives.

Engineering support to General Aviation Regional Operations Leads

Provide consistency of equipment and sharing best practice amongst Performance Unit.

Carry out engineering inspections of facilities.

Support Engineering Lead roles and provide leave cover.

Project management and commissioning of site improvements to air bp process and standards

Standards assurance - particularly AS 1940 and air bp Regulations

Document management

Site improvements action management

Clearly communicate project schedules and stay focused on meeting target dates.

Ensure site as built data is accurate and readily accessible.

Risk assessment and mitigation plans

Support efficient delivery of capital plan with cash flow forecasting.

Lead the integrity management improvement program.

Oversee regional engineering projects and contractor management.

About You

At least 5 years’ experience in design and construction of fuel storage and handling systems or similar.

Project Management skills for multi-disciplinary engineering construction projects.

Set and monitor performance against objectives for contract staff and consultants and take corrective action when necessary.

Strong contractor management, Inspection, and maintenance management experience.

Risk assessment and management.

Control of Work and Permit to Work skills.

Fuel storage design and construction knowledge.

Able to communicate effectively to head office and regional stakeholders.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid maternity leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asset Management, Aviation, Business, Communication, Contractor Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Performance Management, Facilitation, Influencing, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Project Management, Risk Management, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Objectives, Strategic Thinking



