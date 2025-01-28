Aviation Fuel Project Manager (France & Benelux) F/H

Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We are a global integrated energy company with a bold ambition: reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. Actively driving the energy transition, we deliver energy products and mobility solutions across more than 80 countries. In France, we are a key player in the petroleum products market, as well as in biofuels, electromobility, and renewable energy solutions.
Now imagine a job where your work contributes to reshaping the world’s energy system. At bp, we put our customers first, innovating products and services that move the world closer to net zero. Join our agile, connected, and digitally focused team where performance and sustainability go hand-in-hand.
Join our team and advance your career as a : Project Engineer (France & Benelux)
In this role, you’ll manage capital projects ranging from €100k to €1M in the aviation fuel sector across France and the Benelux. From defining scope to final delivery, you’ll lead projects that ensure safety, quality, and operational excellence while collaborating with diverse teams.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
