Aviation Fuel Project Manager (France & Benelux) F/H

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We are a global integrated energy company with a bold ambition: reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. Actively driving the energy transition, we deliver energy products and mobility solutions across more than 80 countries. In France, we are a key player in the petroleum products market, as well as in biofuels, electromobility, and renewable energy solutions.

Now imagine a job where your work contributes to reshaping the world’s energy system. At bp, we put our customers first, innovating products and services that move the world closer to net zero. Join our agile, connected, and digitally focused team where performance and sustainability go hand-in-hand.

Join our team and advance your career as a : Project Engineer (France & Benelux)

In this role, you’ll manage capital projects ranging from €100k to €1M in the aviation fuel sector across France and the Benelux. From defining scope to final delivery, you’ll lead projects that ensure safety, quality, and operational excellence while collaborating with diverse teams.

Lead the planning, implementation, and progress monitoring of projects.

Define project tasks, deliverables, and resource needs.

Develop full-scale project plans (layout plans, PID, PFD) and apply critical path analysis using MS Project.

Manage project budgets, resources, and schedules.

Oversee contractor management, including tendering, selection, and claim negotiation.

Report regularly to stakeholders on project progress, risks, and solutions.

Ensure strict adherence to HSSE (Health, Safety, Security & Environment) and regulatory rules at every project stage.

Oversee risk assessments, including HAZOP studies.

Supervise control-of-work processes, including issuing work permits.

Lead factory acceptance tests, site acceptance tests, and installation qualifications.

Coordinate with operations for asset transfers and update as-built documentation.

Validate functional analysis of automated systems and oversee quality assurance.

Implement project changes effectively to meet desired outcomes.

Work closely with cross-departmental teams and contractors.

Support and guide project teams to maintain high-quality standards and deliverables.

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Minimum 5 years of experience in project management, process safety, or process industries (e.g., oil & gas, energy, chemical)

Strong knowledge of project tools (MS Project, AutoCAD, and Microsoft Office suite)

Expertise in reading PID and PFD diagrams

Knowledge in automation, electricity, and instrumentation

Analytical thinking with excellent organizational skills

French (C1) and English (B2).

Leadership, motivational skills, and adaptability

Strong ability to collaborate across teams and manage multicultural environments



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



