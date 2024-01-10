Aviation HSSE Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

The aviation Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) coordinator is a member of the AsPac Aviation HSSE team. The ANZ aviation business operates aircraft refuelling services in major airports and general aviation airports across Australia and New Zealand.

The Opportunity

The HSSE Coorindator will partner with the ANZ aviation operations teams to drive a robust safety culture, support the implementation, documentation and verification of our safety management system (OMS), and support development and delivery of HSSE programs, initiatives, systems, and processes to continually improve HSSE performance.

Support the implementation of the Safety Management System (OMS) across ANZ aviation operations.

Foster a robust safety culture and provide coaching to promote cultural and Human Performance focused initiatives.

Manage a document management system for local safety management system procedures and processes.

Support operational site leaders with development and delivery of regular Safety meetings, periodic HSSE campaigns and focus areas.

Provide regional support for implementing and administering digital HSSE systems (e.g., incident reporting, action management, risk management, management of change, and contractor management).

Assist operational sites in complying with regulatory requirements and maintaining compliance documentation.

Participate in and support incident investigations and reporting and assisting with corrective action development.

Analyse occupational health and safety data, prepare periodic trending reports, and support priority and action development for continual improvement.

Support the business and participate in business-specific emergency response and Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) preparedness programs as needed.

Verify Safety Management System (OMS) conformance at sites and support sites during customer-initiated safety management system audits.

Coordinate environmental compliance programs with relevant subject matter experts (SMEs).

Support systems and processes for collecting site usage data for carbon and environmental emissions reporting.

About You

To be successful in the role the candidate must have:

Good negotiating, influencing and interpersonal skills to build strong relationships across diverse and distributed stakeholders to drive cultural change.

Experience in working with safety management systems in an operational or HSSE role and the ability to interpret and practically apply HSSE policies and practices.

Proficient in the analysis of performance data using digital tools such as PowerBI to identify HSSE trends and improvement opportunities.

Ability to synthesize complex/ambiguous requirements and simplify and succinctly communicate them to operational teams.

Proficient in administration of digital tools and systems that support the implementation of the safety management system.

Demonstrated ability to apply rigor to the management of procedures and practices.

Excellent observation and verbal communication skills in support of onsite coaching and verification activities.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Environment, HSSE, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Procedures and practices, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Culture, Safety Management System (SMS), Workplace Safety



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.