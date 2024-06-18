Aviation IT System Lead France F/H

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a : Aviation IT System Lead France

Lead the operational Aviation IT Systems for France ( e.g. Airfield Automation, Safe2Go App, Automat) through managing and improving the systems and processes;

Facilitate the implementation of Systems for and on Airfield Locations as project manager and focal point for location hardware delivery (IT-hardware for fix and mobile equipment);

Manage the systems integration on Airfield Vehicles/Refuellers (e.g. Blackbox installation);

Monitor the interface to 3rd party providers and deliver 2nd level support to the internal IT teams (MyIT, Airfield Automation);

Lead the digital training (Airfield Automation, Automat uses) program for aviation operators on site; set-up training manual and act as BAU focal point;

Drive automation and digitization of on-airfield processes;

Setting up data capture system at new solus locations, new ITP-services and new JVs;

Maintaining data capture interfaces and contractor management;

Focal point for all automat related IT-solutions and interfaces;

Coordinates all cyber security activities related to on-airfield IT-solutions;

Implementation CMMS for fix and mobile location equipment incl. data management, data analysis and interface management;

Maintaining contractor relationships with IT-firms, automat-manufacturers, IT-service-providers;

Maintaining internal interfaces with central marketing-team, PE-team, CE-team, JV-team.

Proficient in IT System Management, Project Management, Contract Management, learning and development

Good knowledge internal structures and processes, good technical knowledge

Ability to work with multi-disciplinary teams internally and externally, including operational staff, IT teams and contractors

Business management knowledge and analytical skills, Knowledge of adult education

Training and competency development

Travel activity (>30%)

Good knowledge of French and English

Very good knowledge of Office 365

At bp France, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued;

Possibility to join our social communities and networks;

Access to remote working for 40% of working time and to innovative digital equipment;

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path;

Life & health insurance, medical care package;

100% reimbursement of public transport subscriptions;

And many other benefits!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.