Aviation Operations Lead

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Join bp as Airport Operations Lead!

About role itself:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.The purpose of the role is to be accountable for the coordination of safe, reliable, and compliant operations for bp aviation’s businesses in the asset. This includes ensuring processes in the business reduce operational risks, delivering full compliance with policies, standards and procedures that relate to the functional aspects of bp’s Operating Management System (OMS) ​

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate On-airfield operations in West and Central Med (Portugal, Hungary, Romania, Italy, and Spain) providing assurance to Cluster Operations Manager

Lead Monitoring Plan, OMS plan and OMS Gap Assessment in the asset.

Report Operations & Integrity critical metrics in conjunction with HSSE Manager.

Review action tracker tool for bulletin & all other actions for the relevant countries.

Maintain and improve a culture for Continuous Improvement, Operations Excellence and Cost competitiveness in the asset.

Focal point sharing standard methodologies and lessons learn to Site Managers in the asset.

Draw digital agenda initiatives in the asset.

Focal point with Terminals and Refineries and the related audits (i.e EI 1530) supporting the sites to close the gaps identified.

Support pre-airfield operations in the asset providing assurance to Operations & HSSE Manager.

Build communications with aviation authorities in the asset.

Focal point regarding the definition and execution of Technical Service Agreement (TSA) in the asset.

Provide support to Control of Work (CoW) processes in coordination with HSE Manager of the asset and Air bp's Quality Management System in Portugal and ISO 9001 certification.

The role may bring accountabilities associated as a member of JVs Operations Committee, on which they will be Accountable for:

Represents BP at JV Operation Committee, influencing within the JV and with JV Partners the implementation and compliance of aviation standards (JIG standards, Air BP regs ...) as applicable.

Provide clear direction to JV staff/Operation Committee in support of HSSE goals and JIG risk management principles.

Supply/support the Air BP General Aviation operational activities. With focus on sharing and integrating Portugal and Spanish standard methodologies.

Act as a focal point with Central Product Quality Team.

Education

Degree in relevant technical field, preferably with some post graduate experience and training in a relevant engineering field.

Registered with a recognized professional body will be a plus

Experience

Degree in engineering, preferably with some post graduate experience and training in a relevant engineering field.

Minimum 7 years significant experience in operations, preferable within aviation.

Experience working in the field with front line operators and in the application of Industrial and bp Standards and Practices

Knowledge of aviation standards will be highly valued (JIG, EI 1530).

Ability to work in an international environment within a major company with understanding of sensitivity in different cultures.

Build positive working relationships with external authorities and contractors.

Strong communication skills in the field, and within different layers of the organization, both verbal and written.

High level of English and Spanish.

Ability to be self-sufficient and work independently during site visits and to orchestrate work within tight deadlines.

Ability to handle discussions and actions from multiple issues/projects simultaneously.

Good PC/IT skills

Flexibility and mobility



