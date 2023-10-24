This role is not eligible for relocation

Join us on an exciting journey to transform the aviation industry and be a part of Aviation's vision to become the premier fuel and services partner of choice for our valued customers. Our commitment is not just to serve, but to lead, as we work towards aligning our business with bp's ambitious net-zero goals.



Job Description:

As an Aviation Pricing Unit Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in this transformative journey.

Key Accountabilities!

Customer-Centric Innovation: At the forefront of a revolution, you'll be working to make aviation more customer-centric. Your role is to ensure that we don't just meet our customers' needs but anticipate and exceed their expectations, every step of the way

Driving Performance: As the architect of aviation pricing strategies, you will apply your expertise to elevate our performance, by striking the perfect balance between standards and complex offers, maximising value for both our customers and bp

Net Zero Champion: Join the movement towards a sustainable future. Your contributions will be vital in aligning our pricing strategies with our net-zero ambition, showing that profitability and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand

Master of Pricing Administration: Ensuring the smooth setup of price agreements and market prices is key to our success. You will oversee the intricate pricing administration process to guarantee our pricing agreements are airtight and market-reflective

If you're passionate about reshaping the aviation industry, crafting innovative pricing solutions, and being part of a company dedicated to sustainable excellence, then this role is your gateway to an exhilarating career journey. Join us and help steer aviation towards a future of customer-centric, impactful, and environmentally responsible success.

Education

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in process excellence

What is the Essential Experience you need to be successful?!

Developing interpersonal skills with the ability to establish relationships and influence at all levels.

Supporting pricing administration for aviation globally including using organisation teams that are not direct reports (e.g. regional customer process excellence teams)

Developing knowledge of the aviation business, proven experience in analysing and developing sophisticated processes and an ability to effectively articulate these to the customer and internal colleagues

Developing knowledge in implementing complex processes into the business according to given strategy

Ability to demonstrate cross- cultural relationship building skills

Developing understanding of aviation & bp systems including SAP, PROS , Salesforce and Airport systems (eg Airfield Automation)

Growing track record of successfully driven continuous process improvements.

Fluent in English (verbal and written), with proficiency in one or more European languages being desirable.

You could be part of a team that's inspiring change, pushing boundaries, and setting the stage for a new era in aviation.

We celebrate diversity and inclusion and committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment.

Contact us to request reasonable adjustments. Flexible working arrangements are available with our hybrid working.

Please send your CV in English as this is the global language here at bp.



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



