Aviation Property Advisor

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light, and mobility solutions to customers worldwide, including Aviation customers across the globe. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Imagine being part of bp’s Aviation team and helping to reshape the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.



To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our abilities we are looking for a Property Advisor to join bp’s Aviation team. The role provides property management for the Australian and New Zealand portfolio of airport facilities. It is accountable for the preparation of property leases and overall management of the bp aviation portfolio ensuring that all internal and contractual obligations are upheld and providing sound property advice in relation to bp's leasehold property portfolios.



Preparation & negotiation of property leases at airport sites in Australia and New Zealand

Management of all critical dates within property software and providing accurate and timely reporting to Aviation Business Leads.

Point of contact for lease administration queries, for example processing rent reviews & issuing notices to landlords for lease related matters.

Appointment and management of external property SME consultants (lawyers, valuers, auditors) supporting Business Lead in Aviation related transactions.

Liaising with and providing advice to Aviation stakeholders regarding property contract reviews, obligations, and property strategies to support broader decisions within bp’s Aviation business.

Supporting Aviation Business Lead in preparation and seeking approvals in accordance with internal compliance protocols (GIAPPs) for lease transactional activities.

Setting up aviation leased sites in property software & maintaining integrity of data relevant to each aviation site.

Supervising the payment of all leases related costs on behalf of Aviation business.



Degree in Business or Property (or other relevant qualification or experience)

Strong knowledge of property legal concepts required for lease negotiations and preparation of agreements

Strong commercial competency and experience in managing commercial contracts.

Strong negotiation skills

Demonstrated experience in budgeting, forecasting and account management.

Good external property market experience



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Workplace colleague experience



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.