Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Grade HResponsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Join our team as Aviation Sustainability Advisor

About the role itself:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition, as well as in the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.

This role is responsible for providing key insights and strategic input to the development of air bp’s decarbonisation roadmap – in alignment with bp group’s aims and ambition; as well as to our new low carbon initiatives, advocacy strategy and business opportunities in the area of sustainability. The role contributes

to the development of strategic options, drawing on business understanding and analytical skills and challenging where appropriate.

What would be your responsibility?

> Provide key insights and analytics towards Air bp “Aim 3” roadmap (reduce to net zero the carbon intensity of the energy products we sell by 2050 or sooner) . This includes mapping existing emissions footprint and creating data solutions that enable us to perform a scenario analysis and strategy development for Aim 3, taking into consideration boundary conditions based on existing policy in each region, including mandates, feedstock restrictions, applicable incentives, etc.

> Help inform and shape decisions for Air bp’s Aim 3 roadmap, monitoring the roadmap implementation and highlighting any interventions needed. This includes creating dashboards and scenarios that inform commercial choices on participation, pricing and value maximization through low carbon productand creating reports that show progress and gaps to highlight interventions needed.

> Help inform and shape aviation’s decarbonisation strategy towards 2030 and beyond, with key insights on trends, economics, policy, regulations, and business opportunities. Provide analytics on potential scenarios on decarbonisation pace and technologies (e.g. SAF, electric, hydrogen, offsets, etc) and their business implications.

> Support growth opportunities in the area of low carbon and sustainability – specially on the commercialization of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). This includes supporting the development of new sources of value. This includes supporting the development of the Corporate offer concept, the relevant pilots and then supporting with the development of the toolkit in readiness to handing over the implementation to regions.

> Support the strategic agenda with OEMs by progressing key workstreams within the areas of advocacy, technology, prototype testing and commercial deals.

What should you bring to this role?

> Ability to coordinate across multiple teams, geographies and companies

> Ability to translate data into key strategic insights - Sound analytical / financial competence

> Strong interpersonal and communication skills to engage with multi-disciplinary internal and external parties

> Excellent verbal and written communication skills

> Advanced analytics work within Microsoft Office suite (especially Word, Excel, power point, Outlook)

> Applies creative thinking and market insight to contribute to the development, articulation and implementation of strategy

Education and Skills

Bachelor or equivalent professional qualification

Proficient English (verbal & writing)

Shown work experience in analytics, strategy, sustainability and commercial operations.

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.