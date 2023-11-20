Azerbaijan Discovery Week

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

This one-week journey in bp Baku office will provide an insight into the opportunities within the energy industry and how you could develop your future career as an engineer or scientist at bp.



Week commencing 5 February, winners will have an opportunity to increase awareness in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Geoscience Disciplines in bp - learn more about our bp internship and graduate opportunities, hear from senior employees about their roles, and network with current graduates.



bp Discovery Week is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Eligibility criteria:

Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Physics; Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, Mathematics, Mining/Metallurgy; Geology and Geophysics, Petrophysics, Data Science, Earth Science bachelor students graduating in 2026.

Minimum Intermediate level of English

Application process:

Online application form where you can give us all key information.

Online Situation Judgement Questionary/behavioral and logical assessment

Hire vue on Demand

Applications are now open and will be accepted through December 15th.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.