At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.
The Azure Integration Developer will be a part of Innovation & Engineering discipline, supporting the Trading organization within bp.
The successful candidate in this role will lead the efforts to help define and implement solutions quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively in order to enable the business to gain the maximum benefit from technology and quickly realize a return on investment. Provide systems architectural/solution support to project and initiative-based efforts for relevant technical areas to improve efficiency and effectiveness for projects.