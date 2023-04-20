Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Azure Integration Developer

Azure Integration Developer

Azure Integration Developer

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147620BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Azure Integration Developer will be a part of Innovation & Engineering discipline, supporting the Trading organization within bp.

The successful candidate in this role will lead the efforts to help define and implement solutions quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively in order to enable the business to gain the maximum benefit from technology and quickly realize a return on investment. Provide systems architectural/solution support to project and initiative-based efforts for relevant technical areas to improve efficiency and effectiveness for projects.

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for researching, analyzing, designing, proposing, and delivering solutions that are fit for purpose based on business and technology strategies.
  • Solid experience in solutions strategy development, business requirements definitions, system integration modeling, business process definition, data architecture, and governance and/or enterprise-level logical data modeling.
  • Builds consensus and collaborates with the teams on proposed architectural solutions.
  • Identifies major system interfaces, opportunities for the development of module reuse for applications, roadmaps technology in line with the enterprise initiatives, and identifies existing architecture weaknesses and opportunities for process re-engineering.
  • Delivers solutions that ensure compliance with enterprise architectural standards.
  • Develops and delivers technical architecture materials and ensures that relevant information is communicated appropriately to project leadership in order to meet project milestones and tasks.
  • Presents proposed solutions, maximising standard technologies, to project leadership and present proposed architecture to gain concurrence, as needed.
  • Acts as key force in driving technical project architecture reviews.
  • Ability to identify how information technology can enable the achievement of project objectives.


Requirements & Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering, or relevant experience
  • Minimum 3 years with listed Azure Cloud development and technologies: App Services, Message Bus, Application Insights, Functions, Logic Apps, and Data Factory.
  • Minimum 7 years .NET (C#) development experience
  • Minimum 5 years relational database experience using MS SQL Server
  • Strong competency in the following tools: Visual Studio, VS Code, TFS, Swagger, Azure DevOps, GitHub
  • Experience with SSIS, SSRS, SSAS or similar BI development and reporting tools
  • Strong knowledge of EF Core, object-oriented analysis, design techniques & standard methodologies
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
  • Ability to read, digest and communicate complex subject matter to all levels
  • Ability to adapt quickly to changing business demands
  • Ability to work independently or on a team
  • Ability to manage time and work well under pressure
  • Ability to complete work within assigned deadlines
  • Ability to communicate across different levels of the business, e.g., developers, business analysts, sales team members, managers to C-level executives.
  • Flexibility to align work hours with business processes, e.g., after hours system deployments


Preferred Skills:

  • Minimum 3 years Angular 6+ development experience
  • Familiarity with US Energy market products


Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

