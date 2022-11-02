Azure Solution Architect

Job summary

About BP-

"Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Role synopsis

Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.

This role is within our Technology & Platforms Architecture team which is responsible for architecting solutions on core platforms such as Azure, Salesforce/Power Platform, Mulesoft etc. and the identification/incubation of technology to support Advanced Analytics (AI/ML), IoT/Robotics, Digital Twins etc. The activity area this role will focus on is incubation of technology. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery by performing design reviews, promoting best practice and working with our Intelligent Operations teams to deliver robust and cost-effective solution architectures.

Key accountabilities

You are an excellent technologist, you have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

You will guide squads delivering innovative solutions through the definition and promotion of architecture principles and standards, designing and/or reviewing solution architectures and encouraging the consumption of common data/objects to accelerate.

You are a key point of contact for the Intelligent Operations squads encouraging best practice and setting architecture standards for varied Azure native products.

You will engage with stakeholders to understand their product vision, roadmaps and technical gaps enabling you to identify opportunities to improve and/or alignment to our architectural principles.

You will work with our vendors to drive bp’s requirements and influence product roadmaps.

You will act as a point of escalation to product squads, mediating and resolving technical related conflicts.

You will play an integral role in building capability in the architecture community while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Formal education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

Essential Skills

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering large and/or complex digital solutions with multiple systems, data integration and visualization components.

You love envisaging the art of the possible, motivated and self-driven in making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You can work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities.

Experienced in building and leading a tight-knit delivery team, you accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

You are experienced in developing others to build architecture capability across an organization

You have good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

You have technical proficiency in one or more of the following Azure Technologies

Azure IoT Hub/Edge

Azure Digital Twin

Azure Logic Apps

Azure Functions

Azure ML

You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as robotics, wearables, other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

Desirable Criteria !

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Microsoft Azure data engineering / solution certifications

TOGAF or similar architecture qualification

