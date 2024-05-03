B2B Brand & Communication Manager Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Fleet business is a strategic focus area for bp with a big growth agenda, and Europe is the biggest growth region for fleet in bp. It's an important area for the Europe Region where most advance solutions are being implemented towards energy transition highlighting the need for consistence approach for fleet brand and communication strategy across Europe.

As B2B Brand & Communications Manager for Europe, you will work closely with all markets to understand business requirements to leverage fleet business solutions brand awareness, recommend fleet media planning and channels optimisation. Aligning with European fleet strategy and the roadmap of activities based on market, competitors, customer insights and business strategy to acquire, retain and grow our Fleet business.

We are looking for a marketer who can lead a regional brand & comms agenda, in a fast paced and changing environment adjusting our brands to seek out value for both the short term financial delivery and long term brand success.

This is an initial 12-month Fixed Term Contract position which can be based in either the UK or Germany.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the implementation of fleet brand strategy and Low carbon brand strategy within Europe by supporting markets on executions.

Lead the creative development of assets to support European campaigns in line with Global fleet strategy.

Working with markets to embed Digital comms activity into Fleet business performance

Handle Agency relationships and drive partner management across the organization.

Act as the brand custodian for fleet in Europe to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent with brand standards.

Own / refresh European customer value propositions per segment and build European brand assets supporting relevant CVP’s.

Act as the standardization gate keeper for all customer facing comms assets (inc. web) at European level.

Key Skills:

Experience in leading comms activity both media and creative from strategic plan development to comms plan execution

Cross channel Experience including ATL, digital and point of sale-with a channel neutral outlook

Agency leadership to develop enduring partnership relationships.

Experience in B2B

Leadership of impactful teams in fast paced roles as this role will need to be able to empower, influence and galvanize a group of people to get things done.

Fluent English (verbal & writing)

Ability to collaborate and influence at all levels locally, regionally and globally.

Strong Financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.