B2B Comms Advisor

Finance



Sales Group



In Australia, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people play their part in solving the big challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions.

The Marketing and Communications Advisor will play a key role in driving our core communications strategy as well as supporting the Sales team with communications activity. The role will be responsible for the development and delivery of communications activities in Australia and New Zealand via digital, print, and media channels.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role -

Work together with the wider Sales and Marketing teams to support cross-selling and growth opportunities within the portfolio.

Maintain and grow our account portfolios by supporting the broader Sales team to develop customized digital comms to improve customer take up and retention.

Be the SME in best and next practice in Marketing and Lead Generation whilst developing a deep understanding of BP products and key differentiators.

Ensuring a positive customer experience is a key focus and is applied in every interaction.

Recommend and drive continuous improvement strategies across functions.

About You -

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to deal with senior stakeholders.

Proven experience in a comms execution (digital, print, and phone)/similar role.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Continuous improvement mindset.

Understanding of prospecting and pipeline management.

Can-do attitude.

The benefits -



bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.



Generous salary package including an annual bonus program, 11% super & great fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

A collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



