B2B Development Advisor

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for B2B Business Development & Offer Advisor to join our B2B team. In this role, you’ll be responsible for working across teams/functions in direct support of implementing the fleet, B2B, payments and fuel card strategies. You’ll have the ability to think strategically and lead diverse business requirements including new business development initiatives, project leadership including end to end delivery of digital products, new account generation though partners and roadmap delivery using insights and data. It's a phenomenal opportunity to expand your experience with financial accountability, ANZ responsibilities, project leadership, vendor relationship management and event management.

Product owner of bp Gift Card ANZ

Relationship manager for American Express (both B2B & B2C)

Lead and deliver annual B2B partner Conference

Business partner to marketing team to support for key partnerships (Qantas Business Rewards)

Execution of projects and business development strategic priorities

Communication execution



Stakeholder management and communication skills, with ability to influence technical and business decision-makers at all levels of the organisation.

Strong commercial acumen, financial planning & analytics and problem-solving skills with focus to deliver results.

Ability to lead project teams to deliver results across a range of different areas, including event management.

Contract negotiations.

Proven track record in supporting projects to budget and agreed timeframes.

Clear examples of leadership either direct or indirect.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business-to-Business (B2B) Business Development, Project Management



