Job summary

Would you like to join our Sales team to support the delivery of the territory commercial fuels sales, and gross & operating margins targets?



We are looking for a B2B Fuels Sales Territory Manager to be based in Mersin with frequent visits to the regions around Mersin.



In this position you will be reporting to B2B Fuels Sales Manager and will be accountable for optimisation of the volume-margin mix with a portfolio of existing customers and contribute to the achievement of the overall business targets.



You will also play a key role in building and maintaining trusted relationship with bp customers, seeking new business opportunities and engaging with new customers.



About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Prepare a prospective action plan ensuring an efficient acquisition of new customers.

• Acquire new customers by continuously identifying, prioritizing, targeting prospect customers and negotiating with them accordingly.

• Continuously develop and improve a portfolio of key dealers in the assigned territory.

• Handle existing customers’ business on basis of sales volume, margin, credit, payment and performance.

• Maintain frequent communications/co-operation with Business unit/Function colleagues

• To ensure dealers compliance with bp Code of Conduct and Health Safety Security and Environment standards



About you:



You will hold a University Degree preferably in Economy, Business Administration or Engineering.



It would also be essential that you have:



• Minimum 5 years of B2B sales experience with good understanding of pricing and profitability, preferably in energy/fuels industry

• Dealer management experience

• Strong interpersonal, communications and negotiation skills

• Valid driving license and full mobility within all territories of Turkey

• Fluency in Turkish and English languages



