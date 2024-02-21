B2B Pricing Advisor AU

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Join the ANZ Pricing team to collaborate with the business in achieving sustainable optimization of volume and margin for the long term. As a crucial part of the Midstream ANZ business, with connections to the Global Pricing team, you will play a key role in delivering pricing solutions that align with business strategies and financial targets.



As a Pricing Advisor, you will be responsible for implementing the B2B pricing strategy to optimize fuel across various Bulk segments, including mining and transport. This role involves using data analytics, market knowledge, and collaboration with B2B and Fleet teams to achieve business objectives.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Collaborate with key stakeholders across ANZ retail, Fleet, Dealer, and B2B business to develop pricing solutions that support business goals.

Use performance data and advanced analytics to advise short- and long-term pricing strategies, incorporating insights from customer-facing teams.

Act as a center of expertise on pricing models, theories, and strategies to improve value.

Innovate and develop offers to establish a competitive advantage for bp in the B2B market.

Offer support to other B2B pricing team members throughout ANZ (Dealer/Distributor and Card) during absences and serve as a senior point of escalation for the team. Additionally, be available for cover and assistance for the Pricing Manager when needed.

Review and recommend changes to pricing strategies, optimizing performance through innovative and integrated pricing offers.



About you -

Proven commercial competence with the ability to make timely decisions in ambiguous situations.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, extracting insights from financial data and customer information.

Ability to build positive relationships and expertly challenge when vital.

Ability to lead multiple challenging priorities and work within deadlines.



Desired Skills -

Advanced analytics and Excel skills.

Experience in PowerBI & Power Apps.

Prior SAP experience.



If you are someone with a strong sense of self-awareness, a passion for continuous learning and improvement, and the drive to make a difference, we invite you to apply.



What's in it for you -

Competitive salary package including bonus program, 12% super, Global share match & fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative team that celebrates achievements and diversity

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Office walkable from Southern Cross station



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



